Uruguay faces this Thursday the rival, in theory, the weakest in group C of the Copa América 2024, Bolivia, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, near New Jersey. Marcelo Bielsa’s team could be very close to qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets is hosting a match that takes on special importance after what happened in the first game of the day, in which Panama surprised the United States and beat it 2-1, meaning that, mathematically, Uruguay would still not have secured qualification.

Uruguay is attempting to win its 16th Copa América title, which would take it past Argentina as the most successful team on the continent. They started the tournament by beating Panama 3-1.

Bolivia, second to last in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, debuted with a 2-0 defeat against the Americans.

