Brazil and Colombia They will play a key match in Group D on Tuesday 2024 United States Copa America.

“Brazil has a double mission this Tuesday: break Colombia’s unbeaten streak and lead Group D in the Copa America to avoid Uruguay in the quarterfinals, already winner of Group C followed by Panama, with historical classification,” wrote the AFP agency.

He added: “The Colombian team, which has gone 25 games without a loss, leads its series with 6 points after easily beating Paraguay (2-1) and Costa Rica (3-0). Brazil, on the other hand, has four points.”

James Rodriguez He has been one of the most important players in Colombia. He was a key figure in the match that was won 2-1 against Paraguay and in the thrashing that was inflicted on Costa Rica3-0.

The Colombian players had some free time after the game against the ‘Ticos’ and Rodriguez was one of those who took a walk.

“Carlos Eduardo Pérez says that Rodríguez entered the store more than 30 minutes ago and, for security reasons, it has remained closed while they wait for him to leave. “It is an immense emotion to be able to see James so close, now that the Colombian team has the purpose and goal of winning the Copa América,” said Pérez, a compatriot from Villavicencio, Meta,” said www.eluniversal.com.co