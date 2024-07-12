He next July 14th at 8:00 pm local time, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium will be the venue for the grand final of the 2024 Copa América. Where Colombia will face Argentina to play in the final of the Copa América.

This event will not only define the champion of one of the most prestigious football tournaments on the continent, but will also feature an eagerly awaited performance by Shakira, the renowned Colombian star, who will perform the tournament’s official song, “Puntería.”

The Hard Rock Stadium will host the final. Photo:Facebook Hard Rock Stadium

Shakira: the queen of sporting events

Shakira, one of the most influential and beloved artists in the world, is no stranger to major sporting events. Her career in music is marked by several contributions to international championships.

In 2010, your song ““Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” It became the anthem of the FIFA World Cup in South Africaand in 2014, your topic “La La La (Brazil 2014)” was part of the soundtrack of the World Cup in Brazil.

Both songs not only dominated the global charts, but also became symbols of those tournaments.

Now, with “Puntería”, Shakira joins again to the football environment, promising a performance that will fuse their signature energy with Latin cultural elements that reflect the spirit of the America Cup.

Programming for the day of the event

The doors of the Hard Rock Stadium will open early to welcome fans. Attendees will be able to enjoy musical performances, light shows and Cultural presentations celebrating the diversity of the participating nations.

The pre-match ceremony will include a star performance by Shakira. The singer is expected to perform “Aim” and possibly other hits that have marked his career. His presentation, full of rhythm and color, will serve to lift the spirits of fans and add a festive touch to the event.

The grand finale will begin at 8:00 pm local timeThe finalist teams will face each other in a duel that promises to be memorable, with the aim of lifting the championship trophy. Copa America 2024. This match will not only be followed by spectators in the stadium, but also by millions of viewers around the world.

To ensure an experience safe and pleasant, Hard Rock Stadium will implement its clear bag policy, allowing only those with limited access to the bag. transparent bags to expedite security checks. Attendees are advised to review stadium policies prior to attending the event.

Lionel Messi and James Rodriguez will meet in the final of the tournament Photo:EFE/FCF

The end of the 2024 Copa America

The 2024 Copa America It is a special tournament not only because it is one of the competitions oldest and most prestigious in football, but also because this edition takes place in the United States, uniting selections from the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. This format not only increases the competitive level of the tournament, but also encourages interaction and cultural exchange between countries from different regions of the American continent.

The presence of figures like Shakira at sporting events of this magnitude highlights the connection between sport and culture. In addition to their impact on the festive atmosphere of the tournament, such performances also have a significant economic impact, attracting tourists and generating revenue for the host cities.

Daniela Gutierrez Munar

