This Sunday, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, there will be an exciting match where the Ecuadorian national teamunder the direction of Félix Sánchezwill try to ensure their classification to the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024 when facing Mexico.

Ecuador, which is in a favorable position, could advance with just a drawbut coach Sánchez has made it clear that his team will not settle for anything less than victory.

“A draw would give us qualification, but I think it would be a bad option to go out with the mentality of tying,” Sánchez said in a pre-match press conference.

The Spanish coach emphasized the importance of maintaining an offensive attitude, pointing out that although They are not going to act recklesslythe objective is to play well and seek victory.

For its part, Mexico faces a more critical situation. Aztec team desperately needs a victory to advance to the next phase, after Venezuela secured a place in the quarterfinals the previous day.

The pressure is on the shoulders of the Mexican team, which will be forced to attack from the beginning to achieve its objective.

In addition, Ecuador will have an important reinforcement for this decisive match: Enner Valencia, its historic scorer and captain, who returns after a suspension.

Valencia, 34, brings not only skill and experience, but also renewed vigour after his forced rest. “Enner is fresh and we hope he can help us tomorrow,” said Sanchez, without confirming yet whether Valencia will start.

The match is expected to be intensely contested, with a majority of Mexican fans present in the stadium, which adds an additional element of atmosphere and pressure.

Ecuador’s strategy of playing to win, combined with Mexico’s need for victory, promises to make this match one of the most notable battles of the Copa América to date.