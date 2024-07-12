Everything is already felt. Colombia will play the final of the 2024 United States Copa America next sunday in Miami against the Argentine team, after eliminating Uruguay, 0-1, and a tremendous fight in the stands.

A goal by Jefferson Lerma in the 39th minute in what was James Rodríguez’s sixth assist sealed the team’s qualification. Nestor Lorenzo to the final after the match that was played in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Immense happiness

The Colombians played with one man less in the second half after the right back was sent off Daniel Munoz, who saw his second yellow card for an elbow to the chest Manuel Ugarte in 45+1.

“Colombia and Argentina will play the Copa America final this Sunday, July 14 in the“Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida)”said the EFE agency.

The aftermath of the match was crazy. The victory was celebrated in every corner of the stadium and Colombian fans did so in the streets of the city until the early hours of the morning.

The players were elated, as Colombia has a great opportunity to once again be champion of the tournament, after winning the title in 2001, when they beat Mexico in the final at the stadium The Campín of Bogotá.

What was said

Richard Rios He was one of the protagonists, not only on the field, but off it as well. The midfielder put on his head a sombrero vueltiao, a representative garment of the country, and forced the reaction of the Conmebol.

On social media, the club warned: “Dressed up, Richard?”, it asked. On the account of ‘X’, Conmebol praised what the player did on the field and accompanied the message with several of Ríos’ plays.

They also adorned it with emojis, one of a dancer and another of a face wearing a hat, as seen in the post.

