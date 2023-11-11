Conmebol confirmed this Friday that the draw for the Copa America 2024 will take place next Thursday, December 7 at the James L. Knight Center, in Miami, Florida.

Thus ends the speculation about the venue of the tournament draw and Miami It will be the epicenter of the tournament.

16 teams participating in this edition of the Copa América will know their future in the competition that day.

For the draw, the 10 Conmebol teams have already been classified, including Colombia, there will also be 6 invited teams from Concacaf, which will begin to define the first four tickets on the Fifa date that is about to be played.

Conmebol confirmed that the Copa América will be held from June 20 to July 14 in the United States, so it is also expected that the venues will be announced in the draw.

🚨 á !

On 7/12 we will meet the CONMEBOL groups #America Cup™️ 2024 🏆 🔜 ! 🤩

🙌🏼 Do you want to join your group? 😍 ! 👏🏻

👀Are you ready? — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) November 10, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO