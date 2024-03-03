The Colombian National Team will face the Paraguayan National Team on June 24. The draw for the groups of the CONMEBOL Copa América in the United States 2024 was held at the James L. Knight Center and there the “Coffee” National Team found out that it will play the first date of Group “D” against the Guaraní team in the NRG Stadium in the city of Houston, Texas.
Néstor Lorenzo's team was in Group D along with Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica or Honduras. In the last qualifying matches, they tested the final team for the start of the Copa América 2024. The “Tricolor” National Team is coming off a historic 2-1 victory against Brazil as a visitor. The coach took a gamble and had an ultra-offensive formation with Jorge Carrascal, Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Rafael Santos Borré. Will the Copa América start with a team dedicated to attack? In 90min we will tell you which Néstor Lorenzo's team would be for the debut against Paraguay.
The Atlas de México goalkeeper is the team's starter. He played all the qualifying matches and would be the candidate to start in the 2024 Copa América.
The experienced defender of Galatasaray SK from the Turkish Super League has already played in two World Cups and this will be the third Copa América.
It is Néstor Lorenzo's defensive bet, he has never played in any international tournament with the senior team, but he has had experience in the Colombian youth teams.
The left winger for Lens of France played many years in Colombian soccer and is the starting winger for the Copa América. He competes for the position with another experienced player like Cristian Alexis Borja.
The full-back arrived at Crystal Palace this season to play his first games in the Premier League. He achieved historic third place in the last Copa América 2021 and played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
He plays as a midfielder and his current team is FC Krasnodar of the Russian Premier League. He is one of the Colombian promises and has only played five games with the senior national team.
Player with experience to handle the middle of the field, at 31 years old he is still physically fit to go for another Copa América. In 2023 he went to a minor league like the Qatari wearing the Al-Sadd shirt.
He was the figure of Fluminense to win their first Copa Libertadores in the club's history. He spent five seasons in the Colombian league and then arrived in Brazil. Since his performance in the “Flu” he was summoned to the National Team and won the affection of all Colombians. It will be his first Copa América.
The Liverpool star arrives at a good pace to compete in his third Copa América. He is the scorer of the qualifiers along with Santos Borré and was responsible for scoring a historic double for Brazil to achieve the first victory in the history of the away qualifiers. He was the scorer of the last Copa América 2021.
The emblem, the captain, the voice of command. He played in two World Cups and three Copa América. The coach of the Colombian National Team did not hesitate to call him up despite the lack of minutes and number 10 responded. Reasons for a society that works. The Colombian smoothed things over with the São Paulo managers and would be close to playing his first game of 2024 to add minutes and arrive with rhythm to the United States.
Another of the scorers that Néstor Lorenzo has on his team. He was called up for the first time by José Pekerman in 2015. He was not lucky enough to compete in a World Cup because the “Tricolor” could not qualify. But he was decisive in the last Copa América, sharing the lead with Miguel Borja.
