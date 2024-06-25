Houston, Texas.- No news ahead! The Colombia national team He dominated the game to defeat the Paraguay national teamthis Monday at date one of the Copa América 2024 within the Group D.

The coffee team played at home this day by monopolizing practically all the NRG Stadium. The Colombian bar did its job in the stands while on the field the pupils of Nestor Lorenzo They took advantage of their aerial game to beat the goalkeeper Rodrigo Morínigo.

Colombiain a period of ten minutes, took advantage of two goals based on fronting. Daniel Muñoz (32′) and Jefferson Lerma (42′) prospered assists of the captain, James Rodriguezto sign the first goals for the team from the capital of Bogota.

Colombia celebrates one of its goals

The “10” of the Colombian National Team, James Rodriguezserved on both sides to become the first coffee player with two assists in a America Cup.

James Rodríguez, MVP against Paraguay

Furthermore, he is the first to achieve double assistance, via dangerous centers, since the Peruvian, Andre Carrilloversus Chili in the 2019 edition of the America Cup in Brazil.

Paraguay He had few opportunities to get into the game. Although he tried to react with the shot Julio Enciso (69′) At point-blank range, it was not enough to save a point in Houston. 2-1 official.

In the day twothe Colombia national team will face Costa Rica in the University of Phoenixwhile Paraguay will have a complicated date in the Allegiant Stadium with the Brazil’s selection.

