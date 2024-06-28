Don’t let the motivation stop, don’t let the spirit diminish, that the Colombian National Team does not reduce even an centimeter of its momentum, that it maintains its imposing fury and its devastating game, which has led it to be undefeated for 24 games, and goes out onto the field, in that hell of Glendale, Arizona, to extinguish with cold sweat those flames that make the stones jump, at about 43 degrees at game time, and beat Costa Rica to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa América (Friday, 5 pm, with signal from Caracol , RCN and DSports).

If it is due to motivation, Colombia has more than enough. If it is due to their play, Colombia looks good, looks strong; if it is due to their rival, there is a warning not to fall into confidence, into false expectations. Costa Rica, let us not forget, is coming from a draw with Brazil, an imitation of Brazil, but they drew with a solid and effective strategy. They are a dangerous rival, but they are the rival that Colombia must beat to continue their path in the tournament, because they would have six points.

It’s hot, too hot, the weather is not kind in the United States and even less so in the state of Arizona, so both Colombia and Costa Rica will have to, first, face that adversity, the next thing will be the strategy on the court, And Colombia hopes to maintain its idea, to repeat what it did best against Paraguay, to discard what it did wrong.

The team hopes that James Rodríguez has another brilliant day, another game on fire, that he is once again the guide. It is also expected that Luis Díaz will have his moment, that he will reach his highest level, that he will find the goal that he is looking for, but above all, that he will be the architect, the genius of another triumphant day for the team. Néstor Lorenzo already said it: “Luis Díaz must be allowed to enjoy and his goal will come at the right time.” May it arrive in this match!

Nestor Lorenzo Photo:EFE Share

The Colombian national team’s unbeaten record is the least of it

The Colombian National Team definitely does not think about the undefeated record it has, it does not allow itself to be shaken by the favoritism assigned to it, it does not feel like a winner of anything, the team, so it appears, is humble, but with the confidence that it has players to continue On the right path, not only the geniuses, but also the workers, that enormous Jefferson Lerma, that implacable Daniel Muñoz, that Richard Ríos owner of the ball, that Jhon Arias, partner of all. In short, let the team be more of a team than it already is.

That team that doesn’t believe in anyone and goes into every battle with the same decision. As Lorenzo says and repeats: “It is a source of pride that we are considered candidates, but we do not believe that. The boys are focused and working hard, they know where they are going and where they are going.”

It will also be the opportunity for the shadows that still persist to be cleared, so that if Rafael Santos Borré plays it will be more noticeable than against Paraguay, which has more influence, the attacking players need to score, for there to be that permanent confidence.

Colombia would only have one change to face Costa Rica

The team does have one absence, and that is central defender Jhon Lucumí, who will not be in this match due to muscle problems, after being substituted in the match against Paraguay. His replacement will be Yerry Mina.

Costa Rica is hungry, they were given up for dead and they turned out to be the most alive. That is why Colombia must be careful in this match, in which they must show their patience to build up to victory. And the one who knows this best is the ’10’, James. “We go game by game, there is still a long way to go. Against Costa Rica it will be tough, they are very physical, you have to be patient,” James said after beating Paraguay.

James Rodriguez Photo:Colombian Football Federation/ Efe Share

In a city that seems like hell, in a place where the air burns and suffocates, and where Colombia has sweated every drop in its preparation these days, the team will enter State Farm Stadium to beat the temperature, to beat Costa Rica and maintain the winning path to qualify. It’s a game to keep a cool head.

Pablo Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

