Camilo Vargas and David Ospina, James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, and Santiago Ariasthe five Colombian players who shone in the Brazil World Cup 2014 which will be available at the final of the Copa America against Argentina.

Of the other 18 players who played in that World Cup, eight have already retired and 10 are still active.

In that World Cup, Colombia created hopes by beating 3-0 Greece, 2-1 to Ivory Coast and 4-1 to Japan. Defeated 2-0 to Uruguay and lost 2-1 to Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Today, 10 years later, São Paulo player James Rodríguez arrived at the Copa América under question, but he has been the best of the Colombian team.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE / Conmebol

“When we wanted to, we have shown that we can do it, and the boys who came on have defended well. We have reached a key match and we will play a well-deserved final,” said the player from Cucuta.

He added: “I have been here for almost 13 years, wanting this… we are happy. It will be a tough final, but we are hungry.”

Yesterday Ospina, today Vargas



In Brazil, David Ospina was the starting goalkeeper for the French club Nice. “He had been an undisputed starter in Colombia since 2010, and his performance with the Colombian national team had quickly made him a permanent fixture for José Pékerman, as well as one of the fans’ favorite players,” said the EFE agency.

Camilo Vargas Photo:THE TIME file

Behind him has always been Camilo Vargas, who is now the undisputed starter.

In the Copa America, Vargas, 35, is the starter and Ospina, who always appears at his side, is the substitute.

Luxury substitutes

Juanfer Quintero I was 21 years old and played in the Porto When Pékerman took him to the World Cup, he scored in the 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast and Arias was in the PSV Eindhovenbut he was the substitute for Camilo Zuniga.

“The road has not been easy, but we have overcome it. We are in one of the most important games of our career and we are not going to waste the opportunity,” said Quintero.

Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates a goal with Colombia. Photo:AFP

He knows that the game will be difficult, that the rival he faces is none other than the current world champion.

“They (Argentina) are the favourites, they are the champions of the Cup and the World Cup, but we will play against them,” he said.

Marcelo Roffé I arrive with Jose Pekermanwas in charge of the psychological part of the team, helped in that process and is now part of Lorenzo’s technical team.