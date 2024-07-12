Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa exploded at the press conference prior to the game against Canada for third place in the 2024 Copa América in the United States this Saturday.

According to the criteria of

EFE news agency warned that the coach rejected the possibility of sanctions against players of the Celeste for incidents that occurred in the stands at the end of the Copa America semi-final loss against Colombia after their relatives were attacked.

“When the United States felt that its interests were being attacked, it created FIFAgate, with the FBI, they did what they did, but it was for their own interests. Here (in the Copa America) nothing happened, nothing happened here: the fields, this was an extraordinary party, full stadiums, competitiveness, refereeing, there is nothing to complain about,” he said.

He added: “In a country that was capable of FIFAgate, now it turns out that the blame has to be placed on the players.”

Regarding what happened last Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, when a fight broke out between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans, Bielsa was emphatic.

“The players reacted as any human being would. If you see that there is a process to prevent what happened from happening, if you see that there is a process to mitigate it, that is, an escape route, and both things do not happen and they are attacking their wife, their mother, a baby, their wife, their sister, what do they do? Are they going to punish those who went to defend them?” he said.

But the coach went further and called the tournament organizers liars.

Scaloni was told: ‘You’ve already spoken once, don’t speak again’. The same goes for the players. All of them were threatened,” he said.

“That the fields are perfect. And all the lies. They hold press conferences to say that the fields are perfect and Bolivia did not train and I have all the photos that justify that they are not good fields. This is a plague of liars,” he emphasized.

“The Americans don’t tell you that they’ll give you a perfect pitch, they tell you that they’ll give you a pitch that was installed three days ago. The joints don’t close. I look for a play by Rochet and I see that the ball is stagnant. The training grounds were a disaster,” he said.

Bielsa spoke about refereeing errors and referred to the penalty that was not awarded to Brazil in the match against the Colombians.

“The penalty against Brazil and all the injustices against the lower class of the competition, nothing. The referees accused by the Federation itself saying they did not award a penalty against Brazil and they already know everything I know,” he said in DT.

Sports