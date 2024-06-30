The performance of the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan in the match between Chile and Canada from group A of the 2024 United States Copa America continues to give something to talk about.

According to the criteria of

Roldán has been singled out by the Chileans for a performance that left much to be desired, in a match that ended 0-0 and in which the Canadians qualified for the quarter-finals.

“The Chilean Football Federation (FFCh) filed a formal complaint with the Conmebol for the “blunders” of Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán in the match in which La Roja drew goalless with Canada, a result that leaves them out of the Copa América,” said the EFE agency.

‘Lack of impartiality’

According to the information from the agency, “In a note addressed to the president of the Conmebol Referees Commission, Enrique Caceresthe general secretary of the FFCh, Jorge Yunge, expressed his “deep annoyance and dismay” for what happened during the match played on Saturday in Orlando, Florida”.

EFE warned that “the FFCh questioned the “lack of impartiality” that, in its opinion, Roldán showed in other matches played by Chile previously and his “gross errors” during the meeting with Canada that motivated the presentation of a “formal complaint.” against the judge. Specifically, the FFCh protested because the Colombian did not expel the Canadian Moise Bombito for “violent conduct” against the Chilean player Rodrigo Echeverria in the 4th minute of the game.”

‘It conditioned the entire rest of the game’

Similarly, the Chileans question Roldán’s “inexplicable disciplinary sanction” by showing a second yellow card to the defender of the Toulouse French Gabriel Suazo in the 27th minute, which led to his expulsion and “affected the rest of the match.”

“For what has been expressed, the Chilean Football Federation requests that referee Mr. Wílmar Roldán be sanctioned with an indefinite and definitive suspension, and/or failing that, with the maximum sanction applicable to conduct as nefarious as those indicated,” Yunge indicated in the letter.

The FFCh requested a copy of “all the VAR audios from the entire match” to find out if there were “other people responsible for the disastrous refereeing” the day before so that “they receive the maximum sanctions that correspond.”

Chile needed the victory and had to wait to see what would happen in the match between Argentina and Peru “to define their advancement to the next stage of the continental tournament, which ultimately did not happen,” stated EFE.