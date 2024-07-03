The current champion, Argentinawho awaits the recovery of his star Lionel Messi, faces a resilient Ecuador on Thursday. Only one will survive in the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texasand will get a ticket to the semi-finals of the Copa América.

Those led by Lionel Scaloni They arrive with a perfect score after beating Canada, Chile and Peru in the group stage. They want to win their 16th trophy and become the team with the most Copa América titles won, surpassing Uruguay (15).

What’s happening with Messi?

But the dream suffers a contracture. Messi He is being treated for a discomfort in his right adductor. He felt the pull during the duel with Chilibut he played the 90 minutes. He rested against Peru and they are waiting for the medical report that will clear him.

The ’10’ has already been seen participating in training at the Houston Dynamo camp, although experts say they must be careful to avoid a tear that would keep him out of the tournament, and Lionel Scaloni himself said he would decide after practice.

“We’ll wait a little while. We’ll train in a couple of hours and we’ll make the decision. One more day is always better and yesterday we had good feelings. Today we hope to take this day to define the team. Based on the response we get today, we’ll decide,” said the coach.

Should the eight-time winner of the Golden Ball Although he may need to extend his rest, Scaloni still has a lethal artillery to unleash against the Tricolor. Angel Di María, Alejandro Garnacho, Julián Álvarez, Nico González and, of course, Lautaro ‘el Toro’ Martínez, who has four goals in three games.

Without Messi, Scaloni could opt for a double ‘9’ with Martínez and Álvarez. “It could be, of course. They have already played together, against this rival and we will make the decision after today’s training session. We are not ruling anything out, obviously, because they have worked well and it is an option, but today, after seeing how everyone is, we will make the decision,” he said.

Ecuador, to eliminate the great candidate

For its part, Ecuador They have had a difficult qualification. Venezuela beat them, revived against Jamaica and had an agonizing goalless draw against a criticized Mexico. An irregular performance could cost them the world champions.

Since Spaniard Félix Sánchez took over as Ecuador coach in March 2023, they have faced the Argentines twice: in the qualifying round and in a recent friendly a month ago. On both occasions they lost by the same score, 1-0, with goals from the ’10’ and Ángel Di María. And in the friendly, Messi was not on the field.

