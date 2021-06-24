Group A will be decided on Sunday and Group B will be closed on Monday. In both there will be many positions to be decided and all teams will arrive with options to reach the quarterfinals. A single goal can make a difference and each team must also keep its eyes on the match that will be played simultaneously.
The Colombian and Chilean teams are the two that will have rest days and will no longer be able to improve their position. The performances of the other teams will determine their final position.
Tiebreaker criteria
- Better goal difference.
- Most goals scored.
- If the tie is maintained, classify the winning team of the match played between the teams involved.
- Disciplinary points in all group matches (only one player can be deducted in a single match):
- Yellow card: −1 point;
- Indirect red card (second yellow card): −3 points;
- Direct red card: −4 points;
- Yellow card and direct red: −5 points.
- If the match is maintained after all these criteria, a draw will be held.
