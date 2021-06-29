More information

Despite all the turbulence in the past, the Copa América is finally being played these days in Brazil. The highest national team tournament on the continent started on Sunday, June 13 and will end on July 10, when the grand final of the competition is held on the legendary Maracana court. This is the 47th edition of the tournament in which, due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no invited teams. The format provided will allow four teams from each group to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Calendar and schedules

Quarter finals

Friday july 2

Brazil vs. Chili. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 8:00 p.m. (Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

Peru vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Olympic stadium

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 5:00 p.m. (Chile time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

Saturday july 3

Argentina vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Olympic stadium.

Hours: 10:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 9:00 p.m. (Chile time), 8:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

Uruguay vs. Colombia. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium

Hours: 7:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 6:00 p.m. (Chile time), 5:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

Semifinals

Monday July 5

Game 1: to be played at Nilton Santos. Hours: 8:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 7:00 p.m. (Chile time), 6:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

Tuesday July 6

Game 2: to be played at Mané Garrincha. Hours: 10:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 9:00 p.m. (Chile time), 8:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

Third place match

Saturday July 9. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium. Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 8:00 p.m. (Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

Final

Sunday July 10. To be played at the Maracanã stadium. Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 8:00 p.m. (Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).

—————————–

Groups

Sector A

Sector B

Sunday June 13

Monday June 14

Thursday June 17

Friday June 18

Sunday June 20

Monday June 21

Wednesday 23 June

Thursday June 24

Sunday June 27

Monday June 28

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.