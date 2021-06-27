More information
Despite all the turbulence in the past, the Copa América is finally being played these days in Brazil. The highest national team tournament on the continent started on Sunday, June 13 and will end on July 10, when the grand final of the competition is held on the legendary Maracana court. This is the 47th edition of the tournament in which, due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no invited teams. The format provided will allow four teams from each group to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Groups
Sector A
Sector B
Calendar and schedules
Sunday June 13
Monday June 14
Thursday June 17
Friday June 18
Sunday June 20
Monday June 21
Wednesday 23 June
Thursday June 24
Sunday June 27
- Brazil vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Olympic stadium
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 5:00 p.m. (Chile time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
- Venezuela vs. Peru. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 5:00 p.m. (Chile time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
Monday June 28
- Uruguay vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 8:00 p.m. (Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
- Bolivia vs. Argentina. To be played in the Pantanal Arena
Hours: 8:00 p.m. (Brazil and Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
Quarter finals
Friday july 2
- First place in group B against fourth place in group A. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 8:00 p.m. (Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
- Second place in group B against third place in group A. To be played at the Olympic stadium
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 5:00 p.m. (Chile time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
Saturday july 3
- First place in group A against fourth place in group B. To be played at the Olympic stadium.
Hours: 10:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 9:00 p.m. (Chile time), 8:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
- Second place in group A against third place in group B. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium
Hours: 7:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 6:00 p.m. (Chile time), 5:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
Semifinals
Monday July 5
- Game 1: to be played at Nilton Santos. Hours: 8:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 7:00 p.m. (Chile time), 6:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
Tuesday July 6
- Game 2: to be played at Mané Garrincha. Hours: 10:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 9:00 p.m. (Chile time), 8:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
Third place match
Saturday July 9. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium. Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 8:00 p.m. (Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
Final
Sunday July 10. To be played at the Maracanã stadium. Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 8:00 p.m. (Chile time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time).
You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.
Leave a Reply