Asuncion (AFP)

An increase in the number of people infected with Coronavirus and violent demonstrations, a cloud of doubts covers the sky of Copa America 2021, less than a month before its launch in Argentina and Colombia, despite the two hosts confirming, until now, their commitment to their obligations.

In Colombia, bloody protests have rocked the country two weeks ago, against the backdrop of an increase in the value-added tax and an expansion of the income tax base.

The tax reform bill was withdrawn, but discontent continued and turned into a broader anti-government protest, in a country suffering from constant violence and economic hardship exacerbated by the outbreak of the Coronavirus, confrontations with security forces resulted in 42 deaths and 1,500 injured.

Few Colombians think of football, but the government is trying to take advantage of a continental tournament to be a symbol of unity.

Until now, it is difficult to imagine organizing the tournament, which was postponed from last year due to the Coronavirus, in Medellin, Cali, Bogota and Barranquilla hosting the final on July 10.

Conservative President Ivan Duque confirmed a few days ago that “the Copa America” ​​will be held in the two countries, according to the president, organizing the tournament will constitute an important message at this moment.

But clashes erupted Thursday with the police, who fired tear gas, near the Barranquilla stadium, which led to the suspension of the Brazilian Atletico Mineiro and America’s Cali Colombia match, 3-1, five times in the Copa Libertadores.

In the first half, the players took refuge in the locker rooms for fear of confrontations.

On Wednesday in Pereira, the start of the match between Nacional Uruguayan and Atletico Medellin of Colombia 0-0 was delayed by an hour due to events outside the guest hotel.

In Barranquilla, the Argentinian Riverblate match and Junior Colombian were postponed by several minutes due to the irritating gas.

Riverblate coach Marcelo Gallardo said after the match: “It is not normal to play a football match in unstable conditions, in the midst of what the Colombian people are experiencing.”

On Friday, Brazilian national team coordinator Juninho Paulista said he was monitoring the situation daily, in coordination with the South American Soccer Federation.

The 2002 world champion continued: “We said clearly that we do not want to repeat what happened” in Cali with Atletico Mineiro.

Brazil coach Tite also expressed his fear on Friday, during the announcement of a squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for a week before the start of the “Copa America” ​​on June 13th.

It is noteworthy that in 2001, Colombia hosted the finals despite decades of bloody conflicts with leftist militias at the time. Argentina and Canada, the holder of the invitation card, withdrew, replacing them with Costa Rica and Honduras, while Brazil and Uruguay sent two reserve formations to hold the finals without problems and Colombia won its first title.

In a hypothetical meeting, the Continental Confederation did not directly address the issue of Copa America, according to what an internal source told AFP.

But other reports indicated that other countries were ready for solutions instead of Colombia.

The source confirmed that Colombia was still determined and had no doubts about the hosting.

Nor was there any mention of “Copa America” ​​in the announcement of the host cities for the final of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in November 2021 at Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

If the continental federation did not express its concern and released the official song of the tournament, however, Argentine President Alberto Fernandes was more evident, after more than 3 million of his citizens were infected with the virus and 68,000 people died.

He said at the end of last April: “I do not want to spoil the joy of the Copa America, but I want to be very rational, very careful. Like most South American countries, Corona injuries increased in Argentina and Colombia, which led to the stress of the healthcare system.”

Since that time, no official statements have been issued from the Argentine party, which is busy trying to curb the increase in the infection of the “Covid-19” virus.

In Colombia, the demonstrations may lead to an increase in the number of people infected with the virus.

The tournament will be held behind closed doors, and the Confederation is betting on the vaccination of the entire professional football community in South America, through the distribution of 50,000 doses provided by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.