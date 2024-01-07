According to Anac, the airline operates flights in Guarulhos. The decision was made after part of the fuselage of a model came off during a flight in the USA

Copa Airlines announced on Saturday (6.Jan.2024) that it will temporarily suspend all its operations involving the 21 model aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 9 of your fleet “until they are subjected to the necessary technical review”.

The decision is motivated after the determination of the US aviation agency (Federal Aviation Administration) to suspend all flights with the 737 MAX 9 operated in the country or by North American airlines.

Brazil will be affected.

According to Anac (National Aviation Agency), Copa Airlines operates international flights arriving and departing at Guarulhos Airport (SP) with the 737 MAX 9. Power360 asked Anac the route of these flights and the frequency. The agency said it is up to the Decea (Airspace Control Department) inform. Decea was contacted, but has not yet responded.

HOLE IN THE FUSELAGE

According to the FAA, the decision to suspend flights with the Boeing model should affect 171 planes around the world. The US agency is investigating an incident during an Alaska Airlines flight: what appears to be an emergency door came loose.

Images on social media show the aircraft with a hole in its left side. There were 171 passengers and 6 crew on board – no one was injured. Alaska Airlines, which has 65 Boeing 737 MAX 9 in its fleet, and Boeing, stated that they are also investigating what happened.

Watch the video recorded on an Alaska Airlines flight (1min14s):

Read the full note from Copa Airlines:

“Impacts of recommendations from Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the operation of Copa Airlines

“Panama City, Panama, January 6, 2024 – Copa Airlines informs that, following the Airworthiness Directive issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it has temporarily suspended the operations of twenty-one (21) 737 aircraft MAX9, until they undergo the necessary technical review.

“Copa has already started technical inspections and expects these aircraft to return to the flight schedule in a safe and reliable manner within the next 24 hours. The airline's team is working to minimize the impact on its passengers, although some delays and cancellations are expected due to this situation beyond the company's control.

“Copa Airlines will make every effort to inform and support all passengers affected by this situation in a timely manner. We also recommend that passengers check the status of their flights here or on the Copa Airlines app.”

Read the full Anac note:

“The Airworthiness Directive of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the United States aviation authority, issued in relation to the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft determined the immediate suspension of operations with the model, which also automatically applies to operations in Brazil.

“In Brazil, only Copa Airlines operates the Boeing 737 MAX 9 on international flights arriving and departing at Guarulhos/SP Airport. The airline has already announced the suspension of activities with the aircraft for the necessary technical review until it is released for return to service.

“The company is working to minimize impacts on passengers and ANAC monitors this process.

“There is no need for an additional decision by ANAC regarding the suspension of operations with the Boeing 737 MAX 9. The Agency continues to monitor, together with the FAA, the application of the aforementioned Airworthiness Directive.”