Information was given this Friday (June 2), at a meeting of authorities; confirmation of Belém as host took place in May

The BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) will support, with a sum of R$ 5 billion, in reimbursable and non-reimbursable resources, the viability of Belém as the host of COP30 (30th United Nations Conference on Climate Change), which will be held in November 2025.

A confirmation of Brazil as headquarters of the most important environmental event in the world was announced by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on May 26. The invitation will be formalized during COP28, to be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

In a meeting this Friday (2.Jun.2023) at the BNDES headquarters with the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB).

“No less than R$ 3 billion would be financing, because the State has debt capacity, the city hall too, and we are going to activate this line”informed Mercadante.

For other projects in the area of ​​renewable energy, such as the renewal of the fleet of 1,300 buses in Belém, the resources will come from another line of credit, which will be granted to companies, or consortium, that will replace fossil fuels with gas or electric buses, he said. .

The Belém fleet is one of the oldest in the country, with around 12 to 14 years of existence. “If we do not migrate to electric buses, we will lose this presence in the region”. Brazil is the 2nd country that uses the most buses on the planet, added Mercadante, recalling that Mexico and Chile have already migrated to electric buses.

“Buses are manufacturing, they generate a lot of jobs. We want to boost electromobility in urban transport, on buses.”

OTHER LINES

A smaller part of the BRL 5 billion allocated to preparing Belém to host the COP30 will come from the Amazon Fund, in projects to reduce deforestation.

The new BNDES line focused on innovation, with an interest rate of 2% per year, can finance technology-based industrial projects in the innovation environment that is the bioeconomy technology park in Pará.

Mercadante informed that the Climate Fund can be activated, in the same way, “because it would fit very well in this conversion of the city and the State into being carbon neutral”. Pará is currently the state that most reduces carbon emissions into the atmosphere, said the president of the BNDES.

Also according to Mercadante, the COP30 project will have priority processing at the state development bank and a task force will be set up from the institution’s various sectors to speed up the schedule.

Strategy

The governor of Pará celebrated the partnership with BNDES in building the vocation of encouraging biodiversity studies, which make economic culture and bioeconomy viable for the State, which has, as one of its strategies, the consolidation of the state bioeconomy park.

To prepare Belém to host the COP30 in 2025, the government of Pará presented the BNDES with a set of challenges that range from structuring works, focused on urban mobility, urban infrastructure, to the sanitation agenda, based on the consolidation of the concession agenda of water and sewage distribution, which the bank is modeling.

Among the infrastructure works, Barbalho highlighted the construction of new corridors to improve the urban environment of the metropolitan region. “We are very motivated to transform Belém into the 1st case of public transport using a renewable energy matrix, whether electric or gas public transport, reducing the use of transport with fossil fuels”.

Barbalho stated that the state government wants to promote actions involving services and hospitality for the capital, which even involve the implementation of new hotel beds. Belém currently has 25,000 beds in the hotel chain.

Pará also presented to BNDES the project of being a State that uses 100% renewable energy in public consumption. “The idea is that we can, together, enable the implementation of renewable energy farms, photovoltaics, to replace current consumption that uses other non-renewable energy mechanisms”.

Mercadante said that, in 30 days, he will be in Belém for the signing of a contract for the restoration of the former Convent of Mercedários, a significant historic asset of Belém. On the occasion, he will announce the first priority projects in the BNDES COP30 package.

With information from Agência Brasil.