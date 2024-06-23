Talks on climate finance at the Bonn Climate Conference ended in stalemate. The countries involved have failed to make any concrete progress on the issue, leaving a crucial decision pending ahead of COP29 in Baku in November.

Why did the talks stall?

The topic of climate finance has been at the center of discussions in Germany. Nations must agree on the new collective quantified target (NCGQ), the amount of money that developed countries will have to mobilize each year from 2025 to support climate action in developing countries. However, there have been strong disagreements over the size of the figure, who should be prioritized for funding and who to include among the “developed” countries.

Who should contribute?

Securing contributions to climate funds has long been a critical issue. Some argue that countries with high emissions and economic capacity, such as China or oil-producing countries, should be part of the contributing group. Currently, these countries define themselves as developing under the Paris Agreement, which means they are not required to contribute money to the funds.

The United States also believes the donor pool should be expanded to include emerging economies. Many developed countries, such as United States, think that funds should go to those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, such as least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing States. But developing countries argue that everyone should be eligible for funding.

Another critical point concerns the form of financing. Developing countries argue that the loans should not be counted among developed countries’ contributions. A recent OECD report found that developed countries fulfilled their promise to provide $100 billion a year in 2022, but 69% of these funds were disbursed in the form of loans, thus increasing debt of the most vulnerable nations.

What to expect from COP29?

With many important money decisions to be made, COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan in November has already been nicknamed the “financial COP”. Countries will continue to discuss a new agreement on climate finance after finally reaching the $100 billion commitment. The NCGQ is expected to go beyond this target as a minimum amount, based on the real needs of countries affected by climate change.

What do you think about it? What could be the solutions to unblock these talks?