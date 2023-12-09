Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, stressed that the leadership in the UAE places youth empowerment at the top of its priorities, and focuses on empowering them and enhancing their skills to participate effectively in achieving economic prosperity and building a better future for humans and the planet, noting In line with this vision, the COP28 Presidency is keen to activate the participation of younger generations in climate action to provide a comprehensive response to the global toll, and to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal.

His Excellency explained that COP28 works to leave a global legacy that contributes to building a better future for youth and future generations, pointing out that this edition of the Conferences of the Parties will constitute a qualitative shift that ensures a focus on including everyone, and placing this principle at the heart of climate action efforts.

This came during the activities of the Youth, Children, Education and Skills Day within the COP28 program for specialized topics, which was held within the framework of the conference presidency’s keenness to place youth at the heart of climate diplomacy, as it witnessed the results of the first global youth census, and brought together thousands of young people from all over the world under the slogan Climate action, in addition to the graduation of 110 young people from around the world from the COP28 International Youth Climate Delegates Programme, which constitutes the largest youth initiative to date that aims to expand youth participation in the COP process, and focus on youth from least developed countries and island states. Small developing countries, indigenous peoples and other minorities, and providing funding to support the participation of program members in COP28, creating a pioneering new model for including youth in the COP process.

In turn, Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, Youth Climate Leader at COP28, said that the conference witnessed pioneering initiatives to enhance the integration of youth and children into the climate action system, pointing out that the members of the Youth Climate Delegates Program at COP28 have made a significant impact through their participation in the negotiations and the effective representation of their communities. She stressed that all the activities and events that led to the organization of this specialized day for youth, children, education and skills focused on creating a qualitative shift in youth participation in the conferences of the parties, and this will form a lasting legacy for these conferences in the future.

Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei provided support for the announcement of this outcome, which was conducted under the leadership of YOUNGO, the youth arm of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is the first comprehensive analysis of the inclusion of youth in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the presentation of the results and outcomes proposed by youth regarding climate policies, Best practices and strategies to enhance their participation in the decision-making process.

During 2023, the COP28 Presidency continued to call for decisive action to improve climate education globally, and to ensure that future generations are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve an orderly, responsible, just and rational transition in the energy sector. Therefore, 38 countries agreed to sign the UNESCO Declaration on the “Green Education Partnership”, Commit to including climate education in their nationally updated contributions and national adaptation plans.

The COP28 Presidency is committed to ensuring the meaningful participation of youth and other minorities in the work system of the Conference of the Parties, in recognition of their critical role in global climate action and peacebuilding, while the UAE has long emphasized the importance of young people assuming leadership positions, which was evident in the appointment of His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, to the position Minister of Youth, as she was the youngest minister in the world when she first assumed this position.

The conference’s hosting of a day dedicated to youth, children, education and skills aims to involve youth leaders in discussing climate policies and drafting the “Global Youth Statement” for 2023, as about one billion children are currently exposed to severe risks due to the repercussions of climate change, while youth play a leading role in climate action in various parts of the world. The world, but their participation in the climate decision-making process is still limited.

The topic of education and future skills was another main station during this day, which included a group of activities focused on meeting the needs of young people and helping them find job opportunities in the future, as 50 young people participated in the “Future Labor Market” event, which provides them with access to financing. Get guidance and find job opportunities.

Nearly 1,000 young people also attended the Green Skills Fair, with the aim of connecting participants to potential job opportunities or potential grants, and providing the opportunity to network with potential employers and leading climate experts.