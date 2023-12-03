The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) recorded the presence of pavilions for the first time in the history of global conferences of the parties, as an embodiment of the keenness to adopt a comprehensive and integrated approach to confronting climate change, and to benefit from all active parties and sectors to reach innovative and practical solutions in Face this challenge.

For the first time in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, the Ministry of Education hosted a specialized pavilion for the education sector under the title “Legacy from the Land of Zayed,” with wide participation from many educational institutions.

The inauguration of this pavilion was an embodiment of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with the two sides launching, prior to COP28, the “Green Education Partnership,” as this pavilion emphasizes the important role of the education sector and all educational institutions in enhancing awareness among Emerging generations facing climate challenges.

Over the course of the climate conference, the education pavilion will witness the organization of about 46 dialogue sessions, in addition to cooperation with about 40 global partners in 30 events and projects on education and climate issues.

This pavilion embodies the role of the education sector as a fundamental pillar in the global efforts made to achieve sustainable development goals and address the repercussions of climate change, as the UAE has been keen to launch many educational initiatives in support of all these steps, the most prominent of which is the “Green Education” initiative, which constitutes a platform for qualifying future generations. To lead the climate action process and enrich their knowledge in this field.

There is also a “House of Commerce Pavilion” at COP28, which is the first of its kind in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. This pavilion is held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Twenty-Eighth Conference of the Parties, and in cooperation with the World Trade Organization and the International Chamber of Commerce. The International Trade Centre, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and reflects the central role of trade in global debates on climate.

Throughout the days of the climate conference, the pavilion will host more than 40 sessions, covering a variety of topics consistent with the conference program, such as waste management, the circular economy, carbon border fees, food systems, marine systems and zero-emission financial markets.

The “Interfaith Pavilion,” the first of its kind in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, also continues its various activities with the prominent presence of many religious leaders, and provides a global platform for dialogue between leaders of different religions and their symbols and involving them in efforts to confront climate change.

The Interfaith Pavilion organizes many events and activities, in which representatives from 54 countries participate, in addition to more than 70 organizations and institutions from around the world, including universities, youth organizations, religious organizations and institutions, indigenous peoples’ organizations, and a number of international governmental and non-governmental organizations. , women’s institutions, and humanitarian aid organizations. The pavilion also offers many programs and activities, most notably 65 dialogue and discussion sessions, with the participation of more than 325 speakers, focusing on enhancing understanding between multiple religions regarding climate action.

The Interfaith Pavilion aims to provide a platform for dialogue between religious leaders and symbols, scientists, academics, environmental experts, climate activists, women, youth, and indigenous peoples, to exchange opinions and viewpoints, and enhance collective action to contribute to finding effective and tangible solutions to climate change. Sending a message from leaders of religions and religious communities to policy and decision makers calling on them to make ambitious climate action a top priority, and to reinforce the moral responsibility to protect the planet.