José Goldemberg states that Brazil has experience to talk about the topic, but needs new examples to develop internal legislation

Brazil can become a reference in the discussion on the carbon credit market during COP28 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2023) which starts this Thursday (Nov 30, 2023), in Dubai, but it will also need to observe international examples to regulate the topic in the country. This is what José Goldemberg, former Minister of Education and former Secretary of the Environment of the federal government, assesses in an interview with Power360.

According to Goldemberg, the reduction in deforestation in the Amazon is what opens the doors for Brazilian leadership in the matter. In parallel, the market regulation project being processed in the Chamber of Deputies reinforces the country’s potential to become a major seller of carbon credits.

Goldemberg estimates that the sector can generate an annual profit of US$800 million for the country if the value of a ton of carbon remains within the global average (US$10 and US$20). But, to do this, he will need to identify who the buyers are interested in the products. It is in this context that COP28 becomes a business opportunity.

“When the carbon market is established as it is currently going through the National Congress, what will happen is the following: large companies, such as Vale do Rio Doce and steel mills, will be forced to reduce their emissions. But the expense for this will be very large, so they will need to buy credits from other smaller companies, which can effectively reduce their emissions and can, thus, sell their surplus”, Goldenberg explained.

For the former minister, the commerce and services sector could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this exchange. A member of Fecomércio-SP (Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo), Goldemberg advocates that the area stays out of the segments required to reduce emissions, but can also benefit from the voluntary sale of surpluses.

Currently, the bill 422/2022 does not cover the sector. The text provides that companies or industries that emit more than 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year will be subject to carbon market rules. Anyone who emits more than 25,000 tons of CO2e, in the case of large industries, will be subject to stricter rules, with sanctions and fines for non-compliance with targets.

“The commerce sector is not a carbon emitter. The industrial sector is the carbon emitter. The production of CO2 originates from equipment that produces energy, from thermoelectric plants, from plants that produce steel, of steel mills. The commerce sector is extremely fragmented. There are millions of small establishments that do not produce, but in fact, consume energy. And that’s where the opportunity lies.”said Goldenberg.

For him, COP28 will not only be a chance to observe other potential external buyers, but also to learn the best way to regulate the topic within the trade and services segment.

“COP28 will be progress for Brazil as the country will be able to learn how commerce and industry should establish an adequate carbon trading procedure”he stated.

THE PROJECT

The CMA (Environment Committee) of the Senate unanimously approved the bill that regulates the carbon market in Brazil in October. The text aims to encourage the reduction of CO2 emissions through a trading system in which companies pay for the carbon emitted.

The bill creates the SBCE (Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System), which will regulate the carbon credit market – the reduction or removal of emissions of one ton of CO2e.

The project creates a cap on greenhouse gases that operators can emit. Operators are individuals or legal entities that control a facility or associated source, such as a group of companies in a certain sector.

These limits will be divided into CBEs (Brazilian Emissions Quotas). A number of quotas will be established that each operator will have per year. They will then be able to sell these CBEs, purchasing carbon credits, to stay below the cap.

The measure is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.