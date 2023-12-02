The United States announced this Saturday, 2, the contribution of US$ 3 billion to the Green Climate Fund, a global initiative created by the United Nations (UN).

The resources, according to a statement from the White House, will be allocated to developing countries to invest in “clean energy and nature-based solutions”.

The announcement was made by the American Vice President, Kamala Harris, who represents the country in the 28th. UN Climate Conference, COP28, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



