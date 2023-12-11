Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 12:52

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, asked this Monday (11) that countries reach an agreement at the Climate Summit (COP28) to progressively eliminate all fossil fuels, highlighting that it urges negotiators to demonstrate “maximum flexibility ” and “good faith”.

It is “essential” that the final text, scheduled for Tuesday, 12th, “recognizes the need to abandon fossil energy within a calendar consistent with the 1.5ºC limit” of global warming, he declared to journalists upon returning to Dubai for the end of the conference.

“This does not mean that all countries must abandon fossil fuels at the same time”, he highlighted in reaction to requests from some developing countries to have more time than richer nations.

The issue of fossil fuels and financing for the most disadvantaged countries is central to COP28, which enters its final phase of negotiations before its conclusion, scheduled for Tuesday.

“We are in a race against time” to find a consensus, highlighted Guterres. The negotiations are stalled due to the opposition of some oil exporting countries, led by Saudi Arabia, to the adoption of a text that openly addresses fossil energy.

COP28 in Dubai is the first to take stock of the climate action adopted since the Paris Agreement in 2015, which stipulated the objective of maintaining the increase in the global average temperature at 1.5ºC compared to the pre-industrial era. The objective is to adopt more ambitious goals, accelerate the energy transition and adaptation measures.

The big debate pressing negotiators revolves around whether to start phasing out oil, gas and coal, which account for more than two-thirds of greenhouse gas emissions. Or whether we simply have to gradually reduce the consumption of this energy, which has been the engine of global growth since the beginning of the 20th century.

“We don’t have a minute to lose in this crucial final stretch,” said Simon Stiell, head of the UN Climate Agency, previously. There must be “as much ambition as possible”, he added.

The conclusion of the conference this Tuesday is considered difficult given the diplomatic negotiations. This is something usual at COP. The negotiations are chaired by Sultan Al Jaber, head of the UAE oil company, which has sparked criticism even though Jaber has highlighted that he listens to all parties and fights for a “historic agreement”.