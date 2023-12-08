The Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, said that the Conference of the Parties, yesterday, began the second half of its action agenda, with the topic of youth, children, education and skills, which confirms their crucial role in climate action, Pointing out that youth voices are crucial in climate action, as more than two-thirds of the UAE’s negotiating team is under the age of 35.

He stressed that COP28 achieved, during its first week, many important historical achievements that demonstrate how the spirit of consensus moves us forward, as the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties succeeded in mobilizing more than $83 billion, which contributes to launching a new era in climate action. To make a real difference to people, lives and livelihoods.

Al Suwaidi added during a press conference held in the Blue Zone: “We facilitated a historic agreement to activate the Climate Impact Response Fund on the first day, and since then we have witnessed pledges to the Fund and financing arrangements exceeding $720 million, and with a strong focus on private capital, we have witnessed the launch of The UAE established a climate investment fund with a catalytic capital worth $30 billion, under the name (Altera), and opened $200 million for Special Drawing Rights.

He pointed out that the World Bank announced an increase of nine billion dollars annually to finance climate-related projects, and the multilateral development banks announced a cumulative increase of more than 22.6 billion dollars for climate action.

Al Suwaidi continued: “We witnessed an additional replenishment of $3.5 billion in the resources of the Green Climate Fund, while it was announced that $133.6 million would be provided to the Adaptation Fund.” He said that during its first week, COP28 witnessed historic and transformative support for 11 new pledges and declarations, including the first ever declaration on transforming food systems and health, in addition to declarations on renewable energy, efficiency, and decarbonization of heavy industries. He stressed the COP28 presidency’s endeavor to make the COP28 a collective conference of the parties that brought everyone to the table, in order to change the course of climate action with the participation of young people.

Al Suwaidi stated, “Youth empowerment is rooted in our culture in the UAE, and it is something we are very proud of, and we want to include it in the COP process,” pointing out that “Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei was the youngest minister of state in the world when she was appointed, and today she is the first “Youth climate champion at the COP. We are calling for this role to be institutionalized at future COPs. They need to be fully integrated into the process. They need to be educated, informed and empowered. They need to set policy.”

He stressed the UAE’s keenness to make COP28 a radical shift in youth participation, pointing to a partnership with the Global Coordination Group (YOUNGO) to provide unprecedented support for the largest youth climate delegates program ever, which focuses on the least developed countries and island countries. small developing.

Climate diplomacy

The Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, stated that the inaugural youth assessment report represents a comprehensive analysis of youth participation in climate diplomacy, which will provide best practices and a strategic blueprint for enhancing youth participation in climate action, pointing to the enormous potential. Youth, their power and their role in making an ambitious decision not only for the COP28 conference, but also to lay the foundation for the multilateral process moving forward.