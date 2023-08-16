The world is looking forward with much hope and optimism to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City, in order to make tangible progress on global climate action, and to give a major impetus. For international efforts seeking to implement pledges and commitments to combat climate change.

Under the slogan “Unite, Work, and Achieve”; Through COP28, the UAE looks forward to cooperating with all countries of the world and all concerned parties to achieve balanced, ambitious and inclusive results and outputs to be a legacy that gives hope to future generations, with the aim of reaching solutions that achieve the country’s goal of making the conference a summit of implementation, not just pledges.

The UAE presidency of the conference also seeks to restore the necessary momentum to achieve progress in climate action, reach a global consensus, and provide a road map for achieving a radical shift in the future climate action approach and reaching critical outputs through the pillars of the conference action plan, which are: accelerating the achievement of an orderly, just and responsible transition. In the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on adaptation efforts to improve life and livelihoods, and fully including everyone in the conference work system.

Perhaps the most prominent evidence of the importance of the upcoming climate summit is what Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, confirmed that the world does not have the luxury of time to protect the climate, and the need to work to achieve climate justice, stressing that the summit to be held in the UAE is a “summit of climate ambition,” He called on states and all actors to join efforts to protect the climate and improve the living conditions of developing countries and communities that are most affected.



(higher national committee)

The UAE has intensified its efforts to ensure the success of the country’s hosting of “COP28”, as the UAE is working to achieve the widest participation in the summit’s activities through the invitations addressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to the leaders of the countries, and looking forward to participation Quality in enriching the agenda of this prominent global event.

A higher national committee was also formed, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to supervise preparations for the Conference of the Parties through a comprehensive and integrated methodology that is in line with the UAE’s focus on sustainable development, building bridges of communication and cooperation with the international community, and facilitating practical solutions that bring benefits. long-term economic and social impact on the region and the whole world.

The formation of the Supreme Committee is an affirmation of the importance of the Conference of the Parties in advancing and directing the course of climate negotiations between the countries of the world, and in creating equal opportunities for the participation of all parties in finding effective climate solutions, and benefiting from the conference as a distinguished platform that contributes to strengthening the proactive approach adopted by the UAE in the process of climate action to achieve sustainable economic development.



(Team to chair “COP28”)

In order to achieve the global targets during COP28; The UAE announced the assignment of a team to chair the Conference of the Parties, and this received international praise and a wide welcome from a large number of government leaders, international bodies and institutions, pioneers of the energy and climate action sectors, and the most prominent global media, where His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, was assigned the envoy The United Arab Emirates Special Committee on Climate Change, appointed chairperson of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, was assigned as the climate pioneer for youth in the conference, and His Excellency Razan Al-Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, as the Climate Leader at the conference.

Assigning His Excellency Sultan Al Jaber to chair the conference allows us to benefit from his long experience in the field of management, economics, and the conventional and renewable energy sector, as His Excellency played a pivotal role in developing, developing and expanding the portfolio of renewable energy assets for the UAE internally and externally, and His Excellency also played a vital role in more than 9 conferences Previous climate parties, including the COP21 conference held in Paris in 2015, which represents an important milestone in the path of the Conferences of the Parties.

In his capacity as President-designate of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, His Excellency plays an important role in converging views and conciliating opinions to reach a global consensus to raise the ceiling of climate ambition, in cooperation with a wide and diverse group of partners and stakeholders, including the business sector and civil society. To all concerned parties and communicate with them, in addition to reviewing the priorities of the agenda of the UAE presidency of the conference, and the latest developments regarding the preparations that focus on including everyone.

The assignment of Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei with the task of pioneering the climate for youth, and His Excellency Razan Al Mubarak with the task of pioneering the climate comes with the aim of contributing to mobilizing the efforts of private sector companies, investors, cities, regions and all groups of civil society, including youth, before the conference.

Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei undertakes the task of pioneering the climate for youth at the COP28 Conference, with the aim of conveying the voices of youth during the conference and giving priority to benefiting from their skills and capabilities. Her Excellency also works with stakeholders inside and outside the country to support youth and create more opportunities for them, in addition to establishing mechanisms to finance youth innovations field of climate action.

While Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, through her COP28 climate pioneering mission, is responsible for promoting participation and mobilizing efforts from non-state actors, including the private sector, cities and local governments, indigenous peoples and civil society.



( 78 environmental initiatives )

The Cabinet also approved assigning the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to coordinate with the federal and local authorities in the country to prepare the UAE’s preparation plan for the “COP28” conference, with the aim of ensuring the participation of federal government agencies in organizing this global event.

And within the country’s preparations to host “COP28”; The Cabinet approved initiatives to combat climate change and protect the environment, including more than 78 initiatives, the most important of which are: the national strategy for low-carbon and long-term development, the UAE system for regulating solar energy products, the UAE environmental label system, systems for measuring the carbon footprint of the health sector, and the initiative to regulate bond issuance. Green Securities and Sukuk, Nationwide Integrated Waste Management Strategy, Zero Carbon Police Initiative, Nationally Determined Contributions Report.



(“The Road to COP28”)

The first “Road to COP28” event organized by the conference presidency at Dubai Expo City last March represented an important station for youth and society in the process of raising awareness and mobilizing efforts towards the COP28 Conference of the Parties, as the “Road to COP28” is in line with the conference’s endeavor to promote and accelerate climate action. Global, through the cooperation of all stakeholders and groups of society with the aim of achieving the commitments that the world has made for the sake of future generations.

The presidency of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) launched many initiatives and programs aimed at setting an ambitious agenda during the conference. conference operations.

The program aims to raise the voices of the world’s youth, presenting their diverse views and priorities at the conference, as the program works to provide an opportunity for 100 young people, mostly from least developed countries and small island developing states, to participate in climate negotiations and related partnership initiatives between the government and private sectors. Indigenous Peoples and Minority Groups, and provides financial support and capacity building trainings to selected youth delegates to join the programme.

The Arab Youth Center also launched the Youth Climate Action Network, which aims to involve Arab youth from various disciplines in activities and programs to combat climate change and achieve sustainability, in conjunction with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 this year.

(national sustainability campaign)

The “National Sustainability” campaign, which was recently launched in conjunction with preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), is an ideal platform to raise awareness of sustainability initiatives and projects in the country.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about environmental sustainability issues, encourage community participation, and support national strategies related to climate action, in order to achieve a positive impact on the behavior and responsibilities of individuals, leading to an environmentally aware society.

The media campaign covers several axes, most notably “The Legacy of the Founding Father”, which highlights the approach and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the field of sustainability, and the “Climate Action Champions” axis, which aims to highlight individual participation in innovative initiatives in The field of climate action to build a more sustainable society, and the axis of “the path towards achieving climate neutrality”, which reviews the efforts of the UAE in confronting climate change in order to achieve the goals of climate neutrality.



(ambitious agenda)

And within the framework of the UAE’s initiatives to set an ambitious agenda during COP28; Last June, the country announced that it plans – as host of the Conference of the Parties “COP28” – to allocate a day of “Health, Relief, Recovery, and Peace” as part of the agenda of the World Conference, as this day is the first of its kind in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, and aims to highlight the The interdependence of climate change, peace and security issues, in order to propose practical solutions to combat climate change and reduce its impact on stability; This day will include holding a ministerial conference for health and climate for the first time in the history of the conference, based on the country’s humanitarian perspective on various challenges, and out of keenness on the complementarity of the elements of sustainable development.

The UAE’s choice of “Expo Dubai City” to host (COP28) raises the bar of expectations for the success of this upcoming global event, based on the great success achieved by the country when it gathered the whole world in “Expo 2020 Dubai”, where the two events share in achieving sustainability and strengthening international action for what It is important in facing global challenges.



(Paris climate agreement)

COP28 is of particular importance, as the conference will witness the first global outcome to assess progress made in implementing the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement 2015, which provides an important and decisive station for unifying visions and responding to scientific reports, which indicate the need to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030, to preserve The possibility of achieving the goal of avoiding global warming exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and the achievement of the global outcome will contribute to achieving the necessary impetus for the negotiations of this conference and future conferences of the parties.

COP28 will also mark a turning point in the march of global efforts to confront the challenges of climate change, increase financing, and raise the ceiling of ambitions and commitments of countries towards transforming climate challenges into sustainable economic and development opportunities, which enhance global measures to mitigate the consequences of climate change.



(The UAE is a pioneer in climate protection)

The importance of holding COP28 in the UAE stems from its pioneering and distinguished role in the field of international climate action, as the country presents one of the best global results in the context of commitment to climate protection, and takes the lead in achieving international commitments related to concerted efforts to protect states and human societies from the effects and consequences of climate injustice. And its commitment as the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, and to develop a national strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and to invest more than $100 billion in clean energy projects in 70 countries, in addition to hosting global events concerned with climate protection, in addition to Its commitment to combating climate change within an integrated system of strategies, legislation, initiatives and projects for protecting the climate and the environment and combating climate change.

It is noteworthy that the international march of negotiations to combat climate change began during the Earth Summit, which was held in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in 1992, and after this summit, the official body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was formed, with the aim of allowing the ecosystem to achieve sustainable development and stabilize greenhouse gases. Within a time frame, the agreement entered into force in 1994, and was ratified by 199 participating countries and organizations, in addition to the European Union. The first session of the Climate Summit “COP1” was launched in Berlin, Germany in 1995, and after that it was decided to hold it annually.