The UAE Declaration on the Global Climate Finance Framework during COP28 saw more than 10 parties launch a roadmap to provide more financing on concessional terms and affordability.

The declaration builds on a group of initiatives that paved the way towards collecting and stimulating climate finance during the current year and mobilizing the efforts of a group of climate action leaders in several regions around one vision. The UAE will work to follow up on the implementation of the financing framework with these pioneers immediately after the end of COP28.

The UAE Declaration on Global Climate Finance calls on world leaders to benefit from previous major initiatives and continue their journey, such as the Bridgetown Initiative, the Accra-Marrakesh Agenda, the New Delhi Declaration of G20 Leaders, the Nairobi Declaration of African Leaders on Climate, and the call to action it contains.

The declaration called for the fulfillment of commitments and the achievement of ambitious results, and called for the fulfillment of previous pledges, such as providing $100 billion in climate financing to developing countries, replenishing the resources of the Green Climate Fund, and activating the work and financing mechanisms of the Global Climate Fund, and stresses the importance of making financing available in an accessible manner and at an appropriate cost.

The declaration called for providing appropriate funding for climate action, which requires an appropriate international financing structure to confront the most frequent and severe shocks, and thus provide developing countries with the necessary means to take measures to confront the repercussions of climate change that are consistent with their policies for managing financial pressures related to debt.

The declaration called for expanding the provision of concessional financing for climate action and identifying new innovative financing mechanisms that will be explored to help provide large-scale support to developing countries… in addition to achieving a logical, practical, just and responsible government-backed transition that leaves no one behind: defining how to seize the opportunities available in The real economy, including through technical support and technology transfer.

The declaration called for doubling the national efforts of countries and emphasizing the importance of support and investment provided by countries with the aim of achieving climate goals and activating the paths required to achieve a responsible, logical, orderly and just transition in the energy sector.

The declaration called for developing the multilateral development bank system to enhance its effectiveness and performance, in a way that encourages multilateral development banks to adopt a number of reforms with the aim of enhancing climate action and providing clear, specific and ambitious visions regarding their comprehensive climate financing policy… in addition to encouraging the collection and stimulation of local resources and setting strong political frameworks to stimulate Investing and providing the necessary technical support to those concerned with policy development.

The declaration also called for accelerating the pace of private financing and focusing on measures to mobilize the trillions of dollars necessary to finance climate action goals, and reducing the cost of capital to reach effective, motivating and scalable work mechanisms… in addition to high-quality and transparent carbon markets by calling on carbon markets to adhere to the basic principles. For environmental safety to scale up climate finance and action.

The signatories of the declaration agreed to increase the support provided to developing countries, especially the countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, to support them in achieving their goals related to climate action by implementing the announced goals regarding fulfilling the $100 billion pledge and other measures.

The signatories also agreed to take advantage of global transition opportunities in the energy sector and motivate countries to achieve economic transformation at national levels while leaving no one behind. Developing countries need to provide financial resources on concessional terms to facilitate private financing and the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology on a large scale, with increased support from multilateral development banks.

The signatories agreed to focus on implementing policy actions and using financial incentive tools and mechanisms to raise funds and provide the billions needed to achieve climate action goals.