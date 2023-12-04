Cop28, the summit is already a total failure. Here’s what’s happening in Dubai

There Cop28 Of Dubai is turning out to be a boomerang sensational for the climate. The choice to host the world summit in a country that lives on oil created an inevitable fracture between the two opposing factions. And to further complicate things – we read in Il Giornale – the intervention of the Sultan Ahmed al JaberMinister of Industry of the United Arab Emirates and CEO of the UAE state oil company president of the summit. “Without oil, go back to the caves“, he said at the end of the event that brought together the major world leaders in Dubai, adding that no science supports that phasing out oil will solve climate problems. Words that sparked criticism indignant reaction of the UN number one, Antonio Guterreswho called Jaber’s comments made during an online debate with former Irish leader Mary Robinson, “incredibly worrying and at the limit of climate denial“, while many are calling for Al Jaber’s resignation.

However – continues Il Giornale – he doubled the dose. According to President of Cop28 the 1.5″ value is my North Star and, in my mind, reducing and phasing out fossil fuels is inevitable, it is essential, but we must be real, serious and pragmatic about it.” Since the first days of the Dubai meeting, Al Jaber’s staff had released a series of announcements to cast serious doubt on the objective of the negotiations on fossils. Specifically, he presented a final and approved agenda in the opening session of the conference which resulted in stark contrast to the negotiations held in Bonn in recent months.

