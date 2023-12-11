There final draft of COP28, which is infuriating everyone, does not include a “gradual exit” from the use of fossil energy. The 21 pages, presented by the presidency of the Dubai conference, only mention the reduction of consumption and production of fossil fuels. In a previous version, gradual exit was still mentioned as one of the possible options.

According to Oxfam expert Jan Kowalzig, other targets – such as tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency – would not be mentioned as objectives, but only as possible measures. “COP28 was not supposed to end like this,” he said, stating that the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, set by the Paris Agreement, “will probably be thrown out the window” with this type of draft “despite assurances to the contrary elsewhere of the text”.

Guterres

This morning the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres had shared a hope: “Gradually eliminate fossil fuels”. And he had spoken of the need to find an agreement in the final hours of the COP28 climate summit, pushing negotiators to show flexibility. “Now is the time for maximum ambition and maximum flexibility,” Guterres told reporters as he returned to the Dubai summit, which he said should recognize “the need to phase out all fossil fuels.”

“We are in a race against time. As I said at the opening of COP28, our planet is just minutes from midnight for the 1.5 degree limit. And the clock continues to tick. COP28 should end tomorrow , but there are still large gaps to fill. Now is the time for maximum ambition and maximum flexibility”, the UN secretary general underlined in a statement.