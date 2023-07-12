COP28 Summit and the Environmental Approach
His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties «COP28», affirmed that the leadership vision in the UAE has always focused on achieving sustainable development, pointing to updating the country’s contribution to reducing emissions to reach 40% compared to the usual business scenario. His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also called on the oil and gas sector to change the “narrative” and prove its vital and positive role, and that it is capable of being part of the solution.
This came in his speech delivered on June 6, before the eighth international OPEC conference held in Vienna, where His Excellency explained to the attending energy producers and consumers that the theme of the conference “Towards a sustainable and comprehensive energy transition” represents one of the most complex issues facing the world. And that the challenge is to reduce emissions. The Conference of the Parties is a pivotal event, especially its next session (COP28) hosted by the UAE, which will constitute a defining moment in the endeavors and efforts aimed at achieving common international goals.
In addition, the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, headed by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, recently participated in the London Climate Action Week. The event dealt with the activities included in the agenda of international climate conferences and events.
The COP28 Summit is interested in “climate change”, which has a direct impact on the environment, which is negatively affected by climate change in the human environment and the creatures around it. It is noteworthy that sustainable development projects are concerned with preserving the main trio: “humans, animals and nature”. Many necessities that constitute the vitality of the environment fall under this concern.
And if the conference focused on climate change, the UAE has put the human being at the forefront, and therefore it has organized, in partnership with the Presidency of the COP28 Conference of the Parties and the United Nations Development Program, a round table dialogue on the impact of climate change on “the young generations affected by conflict.” The permanent mission of the country to the United Nations indicated in a series of tweets that it posted on its official account on Twitter that children and youth are not just victims of the effects of climate change, but rather are the ones leading the change with their determination and dynamism, calling for their voices to be integrated into the discussions.
A representative of the International Youth Climate Program launched by the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties in the UAE (COP28) spoke, pointing out that the program, which has completed its funding, is attended by 100 young people, most of whom are from communities affected by the repercussions of climate change, where they are being trained to ensure their involvement in the work of the conference.
During the past years, the UAE was able to achieve great progress towards leadership in the field of environmental sustainability at the regional and global levels, by diversifying energy sources and addressing environmental challenges, following the environmental approach left by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, He is the first Arab to care about preserving the environment, and to allocate natural reserves, on land and sea, in the United Arab Emirates.
*Former ambassador
#COP28 #Summit #Environmental #Approach
