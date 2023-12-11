New text brings the replacement of such fuels; document needs support from almost 200 countries to be approved

The 3rd draft of the Global Balance (Global Stocktaking) of COP28 (2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, excluded the plan to eliminate the use of fossil fuels.

The new version was released this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) and brings the forecast of “to replace” such fuels. The document serves as the basis for negotiations on the COP's final text, which must have the support of almost 200 nations to be approved.

The first two versions released included versions of texts that pointed to the elimination of fossil fuels, which had been praised as an advance by environmental organizations.

However, large oil-producing countries are pushing to withdraw the forecast for the elimination of fossil fuels, preferring that the conference in Dubai focuses only on reducing climate pollution.

According to observers of these negotiations, Saudi Arabia and Russia are among the countries against the text that calls for the elimination of fossils.

The section of the 3rd draft that deals with fossil fuels points to “need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions”.

It also suggests that countries take steps to:

triple renewable energy capacity worldwide; rapidly and uninterruptedly reduce coal use and limit new coal-based sources; It is accelerate global efforts to create net-zero emissions systems using zero-carbon or low-carbon fuels much sooner, or by mid-century.

Furthermore, the same article proposes: accelerating technologies with zero or low emissions, including nuclear, renewables, low-carbon hydrogen production and carbon capture “in order to intensify efforts towards the unwavering replacement of fossil fuels in energy systems”.

Another planned measure is the reduction of consumption and production of fossil fuels, “in a fair, orderly and equitable manner to achieve net zero emissions by, before or around 2050”.

Finally, the document points to a reduction “substantial” of other greenhouse gases, such as methane, in addition to calling for the reduction of emissions from road transport and the progressive elimination of subsidies “inefficient fossil fuels that encourage unnecessary consumption and do not address energy poverty or just transitions”.

O Talanoa Institutean organization that works with climate policies, considers that the new text “breaks expectations” by not presenting a clear and ambitious timeline for the energy transition.

The president of the Institute, Natalie Unterstell, highlighted that the new version was weakened by listing the measures that countries “could” take, not that they should adopt.

“Which in diplomatic language paves the way for a menu of options and not a package that guides the next DNCs [Contribuições Nacionalmente Determinadas]”he stated.

The DNCs are the commitments that each country makes to reduce greenhouse gases.

Brazil

The Brazilian delegation received the new document while preparing for a press conference in Dubai and, therefore, did not want to comment on the new draft before reading it completely.

However, the minister of Environment, Marina Silvaargued that Brazil defends a text that reduces dependence on fossil fuels, and that this reduction is led by developed countries.

“Our determination is to seek a language that embraces this issue, which has never been accepted within the COPs, and that makes the means viable, so that developed countries and developing countries are adequately covered in this race and with a clear position, a sense of justice, that developed countries must lead this race [de redução dos combustíveis fósseis]”he said.

Still according to Marina Silva, the success of this COP will depend on the final text on fossil fuels and that Brazil “We are working towards a language that is up to par and consistent with our 1.5ºC mission”. Brazil has advocated that the COP limit Earth's warming to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

Climate Crisis

Greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere have been increasing the planet's temperature since the Industrial Revolution (18th and 19th centuries), mainly through the burning of fossil fuels, which drives the current climate crisis, marked by extreme events, such as heat excessive, prolonged droughts and intense rains.

In the Paris Agreement in 2015, 195 countries committed to combating global warming “at well less than 2º C above pre-industrial levels”preferably seeking to limit it to 1.5ºC above levels before the industrial revolution.

With information from Brazil Agency