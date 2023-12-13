The historic “UAE Agreement” consolidated the success of the COP28 Presidency in mobilizing the international efforts of about 198 countries and achieving a historic consensus among the states parties for the future of climate action and the preservation of humanity and planet Earth.

Through an extraordinary session of the Conference of the Parties, the UAE succeeded in achieving an international consensus that puts the world on the correct climate action path with a historic declaration that strengthens its global leadership position as a major contributor to building a sustainable future for humanity.

The historic “UAE Agreement” sets new standards for global climate action through the states parties reaching a fair and equitable agreement that is consistent with scientific findings and contributes to reducing the dangers faced by the countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, in order to achieve a balance between the requirements of development and climate action.





The UAE’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) brought about a radical change in the mechanism and agenda of the conferences of the parties, as the country was able, through the skill and excellence of its management of the conference’s negotiations and discussions, to establish new standards for the success of global climate action and established its position as a major contributor to Building a sustainable future for all humanity.

COP28 succeeded in breaking the deadlock in climate action and reaching consensus and consensus among the states parties on a large number of key issues that remained unresolved for long periods in previous conferences. The world’s eyes are now turning to the upcoming sessions to build on what was achieved in the UAE in terms of unifying the efforts of the states parties to reach consensus. The desired.

COP28 was able to build on what was reached at COP27, which was held in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, by activating the Global Climate Fund and securing early pledges from countries to finance it.

COP28 also succeeded in paving the way for achieving achievements in the upcoming Conferences of the Parties and linking the various United Nations Conferences of the Parties in the areas of climate and nature protection. For example, the COP28 Presidency, in cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, in its capacity as Chair of the United Nations Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, launched the “COP15 Statement.” The Joint COP28 on Climate, Nature and People” sets out a framework for a methodology that integrates climate action and nature protection in preparation for both COP30 and COP16, to ensure continued action and continuity across the COPs on biodiversity and climate.

The COP28 Conference of the Parties succeeded in activating the role of youth in international climate negotiations and enhancing their participation in the decision-making process on international climate policies by assigning Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, with the task of climate pioneer for youth, and selecting 100 young people for the International Youth Climate Delegates Programme. To attend COP28 from small island developing states, least developed states and indigenous peoples.

The COP28 Presidency also enhanced women’s contribution to climate change issues and the search for global sustainable solutions to this challenge, as it provided financial assistance to stimulate greater attendance of women delegations, and held technical training courses. The Gender Equality Day at COP28 also witnessed the Conference Presidency announcing a new partnership aimed at Achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector that takes gender into consideration. More than 60 parties supported this partnership.

Achievements that constitute a historical legacy in serious climate action based on achievement and actions:

COP28 raised more than $83.9 billion to launch a new phase of climate action.

-A set of first-of-its-kind declarations and pledges has been launched that includes the transition to sustainable food systems and the COP28 declarations on health, renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as initiatives to reduce emissions from emissions-intensive industries.

-11 pledges and declarations were issued and received exceptional and widespread support.

On the first day of the conference, the COP28 presidency reached a historic agreement to activate a global climate fund and address its repercussions, and international pledges were made to finance it worth $792 million.

-International pledges worth $3.5 billion were announced to replenish the Green Climate Fund.

-$134 million was announced for the Adaptation Fund.

It was announced that $129.3 million would be provided to the Fund for Least Developed Countries.

It was announced that $31 million would be provided to the Special Fund for Climate Change.

-The UAE launched a climate investment fund with a catalytic capital worth $30 billion, under the name “Altera”, which focuses on attracting and stimulating private financing. The fund aims to collect and stimulate an additional $250 billion globally, and it also announced the allocation of $200 million in royalties. Special withdrawals to the Resilience and Sustainability Trust Fund, and $150 million for water security.

The World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually, for the years 2024 and 2025, to finance climate-related projects, and other multilateral development banks announced an additional increase in support for climate action at a value exceeding $22.6 billion.

COP28 Declarations in Support of Nature:

• 30 countries joined the “Mangrove Climate Alliance”, which was launched in partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia at COP27 with the aim of building global momentum to enhance climate action, bringing the total number of member states in the alliance to 37 countries that contain more than 60% of the world’s mangroves.

• 21 countries have officially signed the Mangrove Development Initiative, a collaborative effort between the Global Mangrove Alliance and the UN Climate Champions Office, with the goal of protecting and developing 15 million hectares of mangroves globally by 2030 with $4 billion in funding.

• The UAE honors every visitor and participant in the conference with a gift that has its roots in the country’s soil, represented by the planting of 10 mangrove trees. The gift reflects the country’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality, promoting nature-based solutions to limit the repercussions of climate change, and reducing the environmental footprint of conference visitors.

• Launching an ocean development initiative aimed at supporting marine life while reducing emissions.

• Adopting sustainable and climate-smart agricultural patterns that are based entirely on innovative technologies and solutions such as protected, hydroponic, organic, and vertical agriculture, and providing sustainable solutions, in addition to paying attention to scientific research in the agricultural field, in order to overcome the challenges facing this sector, such as (scarcity of water resources and land). unsuitable for agriculture, soil salinity, high temperatures) and many other achievements.

Historical pledges and declarations:

• Approval of the COP28 pledge to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources and double energy efficiency by 130 countries.

• Adoption of the UAE COP28 Declaration on Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action by 150 countries.

• The UAE COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health was approved by 141 countries.

• The UAE COP28 Declaration on Climate Finance was approved by 13 countries.

• The Global Cooling Pledge was approved by 66 countries.

• Adoption of the UAE COP28 Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace by 78 countries and 40 organizations.

• The UAE COP28 Declaration on low-emission hydrogen and its derivatives was approved by 37 countries.

• Adoption of the UAE COP28 Declaration on considering gender equality in transitions supporting climate action by 77 countries.

• The CHAMP pledge was endorsed by 67 countries.

• The COP28 charter to reduce oil and gas sector emissions saw the joining of 52 companies, representing 40% of global oil production.

• The Industrial Transition Accelerator has been endorsed by 35 companies and 6 industry associations, including the World Steel Association, the International Aluminum Institute, the Global Renewable Energy Alliance, the World Cement and Concrete Association, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, and the International Air Transport Association.

• In addition to adopting the “COP28 Joint Statement on Climate, Nature and People” and receiving the support of 18 countries and 11 biodiversity partnerships.

Historical financial contributions to support climate action:

• Climate financing: $30 billion from the UAE (in addition to $200 million from the country’s Special Drawing Rights and $31.6 billion from multilateral development banks).

• Increasing the production capacity of renewable energy: $5 billion.

• Green Climate Fund: $3.5 billion (IFAD2 increases to $12.8 billion).

• Food and agricultural systems development: $3.1 billion.

• Health: $2.9 billion.

• Nature protection: $2.6 billion.

• Relief, recovery and peace: $1.2 billion.

• Reducing methane emissions: $1.2 billion.

• The Global Climate Fund to address the repercussions: $792 million.

• Stimulating investments in clean energy: $568 million.

• National climate action in countries: $467 million.

• Water: $150 million.

• Adaptation Fund: $134 million.

• Least Developed Countries Fund: $129.3 million.

• Cooling: $57 million.

• Special Fund for Climate Change: $31 million.

• Clean cooking: $30 million.

• Gender equality: $2.8 million.

Ideas and events for the first time in the Conferences of the Parties:

• The Ministry of Education hosts, for the first time in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, a “specialized pavilion for the education sector” under the title “Legacy from the Land of Zayed,” with wide participation from many educational institutions.

• Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, climate pioneer for youth at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, launched the first batch of the “UAE Youth Climate Delegates Programme.”

• For the first time in the COP sessions, the green zone is adjacent to the blue zone to allow decision-makers and officials to interact with individuals, students, community institutions, and work so that the results of the conference are close to people’s aspirations and needs.

• COP28 witnesses the response to the results of the first comprehensive global assessment of the global outcome of progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement.

• The COP28 Presidency held the first open consultations of its kind to prepare the conference plan and the “specialized topics” program extending during the two weeks of the conference’s activities. It conducted a global listening and communication tour that included all continents, and dozens of developed and developing countries, and witnessed holding meetings with global leaders, partners, experts, and those concerned with climate action. .

•The UAE includes “global trade” on the COP28 agenda for the first time.

• COP28 hosts the first “Interfaith Pavilion” and the first “Indigenous Peoples Pavilion”.

• COP28 hosts the first-ever Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.

•COP28 issues the first climate and health declaration of its kind.

• COP28 hosts the first ministerial meeting of health and environment ministers.

• COP28 witnesses the first Health Day of its kind.

• COP28 issues the first UAE Declaration on Resilient Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action.

• COP28 witnesses governments acknowledging for the first time the increasing health repercussions of climate change on societies and countries.

• COP28 sees young people participate at the center of climate action diplomacy and the negotiating table for the first time, and launches the first “Global Youth Outcome”.

• “Food, Agriculture and Water” Day organizes the first ministerial dialogue of its kind at COP28 on building food systems capable of adapting to water scarcity.

• In a first of its kind, 134 countries signed the “COP28” Declaration on sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems and climate action. More than $2.5 billion has been mobilized to support food security in the context of confronting climate change, in addition to concluding a new partnership between countries The UAE and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support innovations in the field of food systems.

COP28 represented a glimmer of hope and confidence in the international efforts made to enable global climate action in a way that contributes to reducing the repercussions of climate change and preserving the rights of future generations in various countries of the world to a safe and sustainable future with a just and equitable agreement that protects all of humanity and ensures the continued growth, development and prosperity of countries.