First modification: Last modification:
In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, hundreds of people gathered to demonstrate at COP28 as part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. From the right to education to the equitable distribution of resources are covered in this concept. “The budget that rich countries dedicate to war could be used to fight climate change,” commented one of the protesters. Report from our special envoys, Marina Colorado and María Clara Calle.
#COP28 #protests #framework #Global #Day #Action #Climate #Justice
Leave a Reply