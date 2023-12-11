The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, confirmed that thinking in a different and innovative way and adopting a flexible approach have proven successful, and we must work together quickly and intelligently to maintain the possibility of avoiding the rise in the temperature of the planet exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He said during his meeting with representatives of the states parties, “We have a negotiating text and we must agree to reach a final text… The time for discussions is coming to an end and the appropriate opportunity to make a decision is now.”

The President of COP28 added: During the Change Makers Council, which I called to convene yesterday, I heard a different and promising language of dialogue, and I sensed the availability of a new work spirit filled with positivity, an advanced level of commitment and new energy, and a feeling full of resolve and persistence, and an ambitious and bold movement and interaction.”

He continued: We still have to address many gaps and we do not have enough time to achieve this. We must achieve an outcome that respects science and preserves the possibility of avoiding global warming exceeding 1.5°C in response to the global toll.

Addressing the representatives of States Parties, the President of COP28 said: “When I stood here before you as the newly elected President, I asked you to approach this session of the Conference of the Parties with a different mindset and to be flexible, and I provided a practical example of this approach by taking the historic step of activating the Global Climate Fund.” in the first day”.

The President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties stressed that we have the opportunity to take a historic step through which we send a signal to the world that multilateralism and joint action is a successful approach, and that the efforts we are making are consistent with scientific findings and can contribute to reducing the dangers faced by countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

The President of COP28 called for all parties to focus on resolving the most difficult remaining issues and to show greater flexibility to reach the desired agreement, saying: The world is watching and we must reach a fair and equitable agreement. We have made progress, but you still have a lot to do and our goal is clear, and what is required of you is to achieve all ambitions in all items. Including the fossil fuel file, and I am always with you to achieve this goal.”

The COP28 presidency was clear from the beginning about the ambition it seeks to reach, and it formulated it in the draft of the final statement, which constitutes tangible, fundamental progress and a major step for climate action. It is now the turn of the parties to complete the mission, and we trust in their ability to agree and reach the appropriate decision for a better future for humanity and planet Earth.