His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the Conference of the Parties, confirmed COP28 The Conference of the Parties is exceptional and has already contributed to writing the history of the world and its conferences .COP

He said during a press conference held today in the Blue Zone within the Conference of the Parties COP28 By joining forces, we have created unprecedented momentum in support of global climate action. We have succeeded in reaching consensus on day one regarding the International Climate Fund, and we are confident of our ability to do so again. He added that in the next few days, we have the ability together to achieve a radical transformation that contributes to reshaping global economies, shaping our common future, and placing the countries, societies and individuals most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change at the heart of climate action and its top priority..

He continued: “As a result of your joint efforts, he achieved COP28 A tangible success, and he sent a clear message confirming that all of us, regardless of our capabilities and circumstances, are capable of making a positive change.” He added: “Let us build on this success to achieve an unprecedented result in the decision on the global toll and in all other tasks.” He said: “Through our work.” We have succeeded in surprising skeptics and inspiring optimists. Our commitment to solidarity will help us preserve our planet. We are confident that our continuation of the work spirit based on consensus will push us forward. He added: “Let us work together to consolidate the position of COP28 As the Conference of the Parties, which was able, through unified efforts and collective work, to succeed in achieving the radical transformation required in the course of global climate action“.