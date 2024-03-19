The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency is keen to strengthen global emissions reduction efforts to achieve effective climate action that contributes to ensuring energy security in conjunction with supporting sustainable economic and social development. For everyone.

This came on the occasion of His Excellency’s honoring during the “SIRA” Energy Week for his role as a leadership figure in the field of sustainable energy, where he received the “Leadership Award from the SIRA Energy Week to mobilize a global consensus on building a sustainable energy future” in recognition of his exceptional efforts with a positive impact globally in leading the process of reconciling the views of the parties. On the historic “UAE Agreement”, which was an important achievement in multilateral political action, as it set a clear path to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal, transform pledges into tangible results, and ensure the implementation of the necessary measures at the global level.

His Excellency said in his speech during his participation remotely in the activities of CIRA Week: “On behalf of the leadership of the UAE and its people, I am pleased to accept this award, which comes in recognition of the historic ‘Emirates Agreement’.”

His Excellency stressed that the support provided by the wise leadership, the focus on inclusiveness of all, and the spirit of partnership during COP28 were essential factors in reaching the “UAE Agreement,” which presented a series of world-leading initiatives in climate action, including the agreement of all parties for the first time to achieve a transition. An orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition to an energy system free of conventional fuels whose emissions are not mitigated, and commitment to time-bound targets to triple global renewable energy production capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030.

His Excellency pointed out that the “UAE Agreement” succeeded, despite global tensions and disagreements, in uniting the efforts of all countries to achieve tangible and exceptional progress in the field of climate action, and to give priority to the common interest over self-interests in order to preserve the possibility of avoiding the increase in the temperature of the planet exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees. Centenary, where the multilateral action system overcame geopolitical differences to produce an unprecedented agreement to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector.

His Excellency praised the spirit of achievement and optimism that the UAE inspired at COP28, by uniting the efforts of all actors to contribute to achieving the desired results, from the government and private sectors, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and representatives of youth and indigenous peoples.

His Excellency added that inclusion was a fundamental reason for the success of COP28, whose presidency was keen to include everyone, ensure the participation of all parties and stakeholders in the climate negotiations, and welcome their contributions to the required solutions, including all industrial sectors, especially the oil and gas sector.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber received the award from Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of Standard & Poor’s Global and Chairman of the SERA Energy Week Conference, who said: “The ‘UAE Agreement’ reached in Dubai has set paths for cooperation and joint action between governments.” and industrial sectors to achieve a historic transition in the global energy system.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stressed the necessity of inclusion, inclusion and participation of all as a basis for finding the required climate solutions. This was not easy to implement, and after His Excellency’s success in this mission, a new phase of climate action and a new direction for future conferences of the parties was inaugurated.”

Over the past ten years, SIRA Energy Week, organized by Standard & Poor's Global, has honored a number of the most prominent global officials in recognition of their exceptional leadership figures and their efforts to have a positive impact at the global level. Among them were His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and His Excellency Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and His Excellency Enrique Peña Nieto, former President of Mexico.

His Excellency reiterated the importance of the capabilities and resources of the oil and gas sector in reaching the solutions required to confront the challenges of climate change, and recalled his call during last year’s Sierra Energy Week, for the oil and gas sector, to strengthen efforts and take more measures more quickly to reduce carbon emissions and support achieving neutrality. Completely climate.

It is worth noting that the COP28 Presidency launched during the conference the “COP28 Charter to Reduce Oil and Gas Sector Emissions,” which obliges the countries that signed the Charter to follow a set of measures in their operational operations with the aim of reaching climate neutrality by 2050 or before, eliminating methane emissions, and stopping gas burning operations. By 2030, and continue to follow global best practices in the sector to reduce emissions.

So far, 52 companies have signed the charter, representing about 40% of global oil production. National oil companies constituted more than 60% of signatories, representing the largest number of national oil companies committed to an emissions reduction initiative, and the remaining percentage was a group of international oil companies.

His Excellency praised the commitment shown by the oil and gas sector during COP28 in Dubai, as it proved that it is an essential and necessary part of the solution and that it is already playing a leadership role in finding the required solutions. He also welcomed the reports received about the imminent joining of the “China National Petroleum Corporation”, which represents 3.8% of global oil production. To the “Charter to Reduce Emissions of the Oil and Gas Sector,” raising the percentage of companies committed to the charter to about 44% of global oil production, and called on institutions that have not yet joined the charter to sign it.

His Excellency stressed the need for all concerned parties to play their role, and for all countries to provide more ambitious nationally determined contributions at the level of entire economies, to achieve global goals related to climate and development. He pointed out that the road map set by the “UAE Agreement” requires adopting smart policies to market clean technology, And providing sufficient funding to activate these policies, stressing that increasing the volume of funding and mobilizing the necessary resources to provide it in an accessible manner and at a reasonable cost are among the basic priorities of the COP28 presidency.

His Excellency added that the world needs to provide financing at all levels to ensure that the production capacity of renewable energy sources is increased three times by 2030 and that the countries of the Global South are not left behind. He pointed to the importance of benefiting from the promising potential of advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions to achieve a qualitative shift in the efficiency of use. energy.

As the first CEO to assume the task of chairing the Conference of the Parties, and based on his practical economic experience, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber stressed that the transition in the energy sector provides great economic and climate opportunities. He also made clear that this task is complex and large and should not be underestimated, and will take time as it will be achieved. At different speeds according to different places and circumstances, pointing to the magnitude of the current energy system that the world is seeking to replace, as more than 260 million barrels of oil, gas and coal are consumed daily, and it is necessary to follow a responsible approach that ensures energy security along with sustainability at every step of this process.

His Excellency stressed that there are great opportunities for the success of this major mission, which requires the effective participation of the oil and gas sector, given its engineering expertise, human capabilities, technology, and resources capable of confronting the challenges of climate change and determining a clear path to achieving emissions-free economic growth. He told the audience: “He has set The UAE Agreement is a clear roadmap to accomplish this mission, and we must unite our efforts to implement its provisions and achieve the desired results, and deal with this challenge with a positive mentality that views climate action as a real opportunity for sustainable economic and social growth.”