His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-Designate of COP28, is currently visiting the German capital to participate in the Berlin Dialogue Conference on Transition in the Energy Sector, where he will meet a number of ministers and officials concerned with climate action from all over the world, and he will deliver a keynote speech In it, he renews his call on governments, the private sector, and civil society to intensify cooperation and work together to achieve a rapid and ambitious achievement in reducing global emissions, and to make progress in the transition in the energy sector.

The German government is hosting the “Berlin Dialogue on Energy Transition”, which is co-organized by a group of organizations including the German Renewable Energy Association, the German Solar Energy Association and the German Energy Agency.

The conference, which kicked off today in Berlin, is attended by ministers and high-level delegations from more than 60 countries, in addition to a number of senior government officials, scholars, and leaders of international organizations, non-governmental organizations, and businesses. The total expected attendance is more than 2,000 participants, out of about 130. nation.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber will hold a series of bilateral meetings with a number of ministers, senior officials, and representatives of civil society. He will also participate in an event on transition in the energy sector and sustainability with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, and His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

It is planned that His Excellency will hold bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Vice Chancellor Dr. Robert Habeck, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Her Excellency Annalena Birbock, German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Jennifer Morgan, the German Special Envoy for Climate Action, and Joe Kaiser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company. Siemens Global Energy, and Dr. Sabine Klucke, Chief Technology Officer, Airbus.

This visit to Berlin is the latest in the global listening and communication tour undertaken by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber in his capacity as President-Designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which aims to meet and listen to the views of governments, civil society, youth, the private sector, and representatives of international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

His Excellency has so far made a series of visits to India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark and the United States, and he will also make a series of visits to more developed and developing countries.