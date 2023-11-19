Taha Hasib (Abu Dhabi)

On June 23, 2022, after the official announcement that the UAE would host the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties, the wise UAE leadership was keen to form a supreme national committee headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and with the membership of a number of state officials, including His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, in the position of Vice-Chairman of the Committee responsible for supervising the procedures for preparations for the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties, and on January 12, 2023, and based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, issued a decision appointing His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, as President-designate of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and appointing His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei Minister of State for Youth Affairs, to be “Climate Leader for Youth in the COP28 Conference,” and Razan Al-Mubarak, President of the International Alliance for the Conservation of Nature, to be “Climate Leader in COP28.”

clear vision

Huge credit and hard work are being performed by the “COP28” work team, based on a clear national vision for this major global event, based on four basic goals that include: accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, protecting people and nature, and improving lives and livelihoods. And to fully include everyone in the conference’s work system.

The team carries out a major mission that includes: mobilizing the interest of the countries of the world in the urgent steps required to be achieved in order to fulfill what was pledged during previous climate conferences, mitigate the repercussions of climate change, and discuss new paths in the issue of climate financing, especially in light of the talk about the “Loss and Damage Fund.” And leveraging private sector initiatives to play a greater role in green investments.

Global Climate Weeks

The COP28 presidency recorded an active presence in the global climate weeks and unprecedented initiatives that make the climate conference hosted by the UAE a historic turning point in climate action. Within this framework came the participation of the appointed president of COP28 in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly last September, and his participation. With members of the COP28 team at Climate Week in New York, it was confirmed that COP28 would be the first global climate conference to focus on the role of cities and local entities in climate negotiations, providing an opportunity for city leaders and NGO officials to play a role in the COP. twenty-eighth.

The participation of the COP28 presidency in the African Climate Week, which was held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, last September, came to confirm the UAE’s ability to launch qualitative initiatives that establish a just and logical transition in the energy sector, as the UAE launched a financing initiative in the clean energy sector with the “Africa Group.” 50”, worth 16.5 billion dirhams, with the aim of providing support for renewable energy investments in the African continent. This initiative comes within the framework of the “Union 7” program issued in 2022 during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and it is a step supported by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to provide 100 million individuals in Africa with electricity derived from clean sources by 2035.

The entire Middle East and North Africa region is a climate change hotspot, with climate models predicting temperatures 20% higher than global averages. It is already the most water-scarce region in the world, and rising temperatures are expected to lead to more severe and persistent drought.

The participation of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman-designate of COP28, in the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, during the period from 8 to 12 October 2023, came to confirm the vision of the COP28 presidency for an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, noting at the time that countries Conventional fuel producers hosted 17 of the 27 climate conferences, and that the countries of the region have increased their investments in renewable energy by four times compared to what they were in the past decade, in light of promising opportunities to double them during the next five years, for the countries of the region in the field of clean hydrogen at the global level, and that Countries in the region have the resources and expertise necessary to build a future supportive of climate action.

A major inspiring step

On November 1, the COP28 presidency took the initiative to announce the “Charter for the Transition to Climate Neutrality” with the aim of encouraging the private sector to take effective measures to confront the repercussions of climate change. The charter aims to encourage the private sector to take effective measures to confront the repercussions of climate change and commit to enhancing transparency and integrity in implementing pledges to achieve climate neutrality.

African Climate Week

During African Climate Week, the COP28 team announced the “Charter to Address Climate Fragility,” which is scheduled to be launched during the Conference of the Parties during the period from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The charter aspires to direct more funding to countries that suffer from challenges in confronting the repercussions. Climate change.

During Climate Week in New York, Razan Al-Mubarak, the United Nations climate leader in COP28, called for the necessity of restoring 15 million hectares of mangrove forests by 2030, within a goal achieved by increasing funding and technical support. During a special event at the International Emissions Trading Association, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency of the Climate Conference, called for expanding the scope of voluntary, high-integrity carbon markets.

Great experience

The Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparations for the COP28 Conference of the Parties (the UAE Climate Conference) is responsible for managing the conference strategy, and its membership includes: His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, and His Excellency Suhail His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al-Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, and His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Chairman of the Authority. Federal Protocol and Strategic Narration, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Service in Dubai, His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Presidential Office, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Economy in Dubai, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Office Abu Dhabi Executive Director, and Dr. Jamal Al Hosani, representative of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Focus on youth

On March 15, 2023, the Presidency of the Twenty-Eighth Conference of the Parties, in Expo City Dubai, organized the “Road to COP28” event led by young people, in order to stimulate climate awareness among this group. At that time, the “Arab Youth Center” completed, within one day, intensive awareness courses that contributed to Training 1,000 young men and women on the principles of climate awareness, as an extension of the “ABCs of Climate Action” course that was launched during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in early 2023.

The annual meetings of the UAE government, which were held on November 8 in Abu Dhabi, witnessed the announcement of the members of the UAE negotiating team in COP28. Young people under the age of 35 constitute 70% of the team as part of a step that confirms the conviction of the COP28 presidency in the importance of the role of youth in climate action. Especially climate diplomacy, which aims to achieve unprecedented successes in this edition of the Conference of the Parties, which will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Expo City Dubai. Members of the negotiating team participated in specialized and integrated training programs in climate diplomacy and international communication, including the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, in addition to attending and participating in international conferences and meetings related to climate action. The team was selected according to specific and precise criteria based on competence and excellence in fields related to diplomacy, climate action, communication skills, ambition, and the ability to represent the country in international forums.

Important achievements

Important steps on the path to stimulating climate action have been accomplished by the conference’s presidency team since its formation until now, the most important of which is mobilizing international attention before the holding of “COP28” to the necessity of tripling the production capacity of renewable energy by the end of the current decade. What is encouraging is that this proposal was accepted by 85 people. percent of the world’s economies. The efforts of the conference presidency succeeded in convincing more than 20 oil and gas companies to reduce methane emissions to zero by 2030. The COP28 presidency was able to move the climate finance file forward, as multilateral banks became more responsive to developing climate finance mechanisms. At the beginning of this November, the transitional committee for the Loss and Damage Fund, which was held in Abu Dhabi, reached recommendations to activate and develop financing arrangements. The COP28 presidency is credited with its call for the global integration of the private sector into climate finance on concessional terms, within the framework of the conference presidency’s belief in developing global financial structures.