«Italy is doing its part in the decarbonization process, it is doing so in a pragmatic way, with an approach of technological neutrality, free from radicalism». Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this while speaking at the session of heads of state and government at COP28 in Dubai. «If we want to be effective we must pursue environmental sustainability that does not compromise the economic-social sphere: we need an ecological, not an ideological transition», she added.

“We are all aware that many of the efforts we make today will likely have visible results long after we leave our positions of power. We are doing it anyway, not for us but for those who come after us,” the prime minister said. “There is someone sitting in the shade today because someone else planted a tree a long time ago,” concluded Meloni, quoting the famous phrase of the American businessman and philanthropist Warren Buffet.

Meanwhile, over 20 countries asked at the COP 28 climate summit to triple the world’s nuclear energy production capacity. «Triple global nuclear capacities by 2050: at COP28 there are already around twenty countries supporting this objective. See you in Belgium for the first nuclear summit in 2024″, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on X from Dubai, where COP28 is underway.