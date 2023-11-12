Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

We live in one world..

A world that needs cooperation.

A world that requires achieving a global consensus to raise the ceiling of climate ambition.

A world that requires a transition from setting goals to implementing them.

Based on this concept, the design of the official logo and visual identity for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) came in a spherical shape in light and dark green.

The logo includes a group of various symbols related to climate action, such as humans, renewable energy technology, and elements of wildlife and nature, all contained within the shape of a globe. Together, these elements reflect the wealth of natural resources and human technology, and emphasize the necessity of innovation in all sectors to achieve a qualitative shift in development. Overall sustainable.

The design that was launched on the seventeenth of last January, during the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is a signal to the international community of the need to unify and combine efforts to take urgent climate action, and move forward on a path that includes everyone to fulfill commitments. global climate change in a cooperative and joint global action.

The logo emphasizes the basic messages of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which is that it will be a conference for cooperation, concerted efforts, and building bridges of dialogue between the countries of the North and the South, and to include the government and private sectors, the scientific community, civil society, women, and youth, as all of these groups were represented within the various symbols present in the visual identity. .

It symbolizes cooperation and a focus on action and innovation, and reinforces the emphasis on the approach of the COP28 Conference to be practical and inclusive of everyone, and raise ambitions, moving the world from setting goals to implementing them on the topics of “mitigation”, “adaptation”, “financing”, and “Loss and damage.”

The COP28 logo confirms the UAE’s keenness for the Conference of the Parties to focus on cooperation, work, concerted efforts, and building bridges of dialogue between the countries of the North and South, in addition to implementing the approach of leaving no one behind.