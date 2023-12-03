The UAE Space Agency, in partnership with Bayanat, launched the operational phase of the space data analysis platform of the Space Data Complex, on the sidelines of its leadership in organizing the first participation of the Space Pavilion in the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

This announcement comes one year after the partnership was announced during the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue 2022. The platform will include three services, including obtaining space images through international space agencies and a number of world-leading private companies, obtaining software and algorithms based on artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images, in addition to… Marketing platform for space services and applications.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, said that the operational phase of the space data analysis platform constitutes an important strategic step towards strengthening the UAE’s position as a major player in the field of global space and supporting sustainability, as the platform will contribute to improving our understanding of the Earth and climate changes and developing scientific and technological capabilities. To confront these changes.

He added that by providing accurate and comprehensive space data to scientists and institutions, this platform will enhance efforts to confront global challenges such as climate change and natural disasters, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the field of space exploration and consolidating its position as a center of scientific and technological excellence in the region and the world.

For his part, Ibrahim Hamza Al Qassim, Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The space data analysis platform will provide an important technical development in the field of remote sensing and Earth observation, as it is distinguished by its ability to provide direct and rapid access to satellite data, which opens new horizons for scientists.” , researchers, governmental and private institutions… It will also contribute to developing innovative solutions to meet national and global challenges more efficiently, such as monitoring climate change, managing natural resources, and responding to natural disasters, by facilitating analyzes and forecasts based on accurate satellite data, to create early warning systems and enhance Rapid response capabilities.

In a related context, the UAE Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of the Maldives, which will form the basis for joint cooperation aimed at benefiting from the services of the space data analysis platform, to build an atlas of losses and damages for the Maldives, which enhances its capabilities in the field of analyzing and confronting challenges related to climate change and natural disasters.

The space data analysis platform falls within the projects of the Space Data Complex, which aims to collect and provide space data to scientists, researchers, government and private institutions, startup companies, and community members, with the aim of developing software and finding solutions to meet national and global challenges.

The platform aims to facilitate access to satellite data for scientists, researchers, government and private institutions, startups, and community members to develop solutions that support national and global challenges in the form of space data applications and value-added services (VAS).

The space data analysis platform will include an online store offering a variety of advanced services and features to its users, which include granting access to archives and custom satellite images from commercial service providers, and hosting external geospatial applications. It will provide machine learning models and advanced artificial intelligence tools, making it easier for users to apply these models in their own fields, and will allow users to benefit from artificial intelligence model training programs without the need to write programming codes, making it a valuable tool to facilitate access to artificial intelligence technologies for various users. .

It will contribute to providing maps of land, losses and damages based on satellite data to expand the scope of providing technology and technical expertise to countries most affected by climate change to address losses and damages resulting from climate change, such as floods and drought, with the aim of contributing to the establishment of early warning systems and rapid response to mitigate potential impacts.