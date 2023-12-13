Cop28, an absolute flop in which Italy has no say. The Pichetto Fratin case

There Cop28 to Dubai has now reached the final stages and barring last minute miracles it will not lead to any breakthrough. Too strong bloc of Arab countries who are blocking fossil fuels. Like any self-respecting Cop, also number 28 – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – goes to extra time. Until the small hours. Outside the president's office Sultan Al Jaber, late yesterday evening, there was still a long queue of ministers and negotiators, waiting to be received. The Emirati guest failed to keep his promise to close the summit on the eighth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, but since the morning he assured his guests that “failure is not an option“. Not an easy task, after the wave of criticism that overwhelmed his proposal for a final agreement on Monday, which was left without the paragraph on “phase out”, the gradual elimination of fossil fuels.

Who will definitely not affect the final documenthowever – continues Il Corriere – it is Italy. The Minister of the Environment Picket Fratin he has already abandoned the summit venue, even before the final signing of the document. Fratin had already been criticized for finding himself on the sidelines of the summit, not speaking English and with little knowledge on the subject. “The Italian government fled while a clash is underway between the countries that want to protect oil and gas and those who are fighting for the exit from fossil fuels. AND scandalous that the minister left at such a crucial moment”, attacked Angelo Bonelli, deputy of the Greens and Left Alliance. “The Italian government has proven to be the best ally of the Saudis and Putin's Russia“.

