Dubai (WAM)

Andrew Griffiths, Economic Secretary at the Treasury in the United Kingdom, confirmed that the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) represents a very important moment for the world and the UAE, as the eyes of the whole world will be directed to it, noting that the UAE, which By greatly diversifying its sources, it represents, in many cases, what the world needs to emulate in the field of sustainability.

He said: “The world coming together at (COP28) represents one of the important opportunities to reach common standards, which could pertain to carbon markets or a framework of common international sustainability standards, which could contribute to pushing companies and institutions to disclose the extent of their impact on the environment according to an easy common standard.” Understanding for investors.

He stressed that the world is on a journey with sustainability called transformation, and that one of the things that the United Kingdom is always focusing on is how to ensure financing of this transformation, and not just doing the easy thing that lies in refraining from investing in companies that work in the field of hydrocarbon, because that will not give the world The ability to make the transition we need, and the fact that these companies can be part of the transformation journey and finance it.

Regarding the similarities between the economies of the UAE and the United Kingdom, Griffiths said: “There are many similarities. They are both very open and flexible economies. The UAE, like the United Kingdom, relies on a much wider range of markets and opportunities outside its local economy, so they are both open and both have… “There is a great international orientation, and both are very global, as they include multiple peoples and nationalities, and both are developed, high-quality markets.”

He stated that the United Arab Emirates reached what it has achieved in a much shorter period than the United Kingdom, but there are many similarities and opportunities in various fields such as financial technology and the use of artificial intelligence in financial services and providing credit to small and entrepreneurial companies.

He continued: “The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom have a long history of close cooperation, and many British companies have been present here since the founding of the Emirates, and today we signed a memorandum of understanding between us with the aim of deepening the level of this cooperation, and attracting more companies, people and capital between our two major financial centers.”

Regarding the challenges, he stated that all countries of the world face different challenges, including how to deal with climate change, and how to develop and diversify our economies in the best possible way, pointing out that these challenges can be overcome by working more closely, allowing the free flow of capital around the world, and establishing High-quality regulatory standards, as well as by ensuring that new opportunities are explored in fast-growing areas such as fintech and artificial intelligence. Griffiths stressed that artificial intelligence is a great opportunity for the world and the financial services sector that can be benefited from, especially since this sector is traditionally linked to a lot of data, and therefore there are many different data sets that artificial intelligence can work on and improve.

“We are in a better position because we can, in the case of financial services for example, set our own rules that suit the pattern of our economy and allow us to work not only with 27 other European countries, which we do of course, but also with other countries around the world,” Griffiths said. The world is like the Emirates.