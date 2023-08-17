The world is looking forward with much hope and optimism to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City, to make tangible progress on global climate action, and to give a major impetus. For international efforts seeking to implement pledges and commitments to combat climate change.

Under the slogan “We unite, work, and achieve”; Through COP28, the UAE is looking forward to cooperating with all countries of the world and concerned parties, to achieve balanced, ambitious and inclusive results and outputs, to be a legacy that gives hope to future generations, and with the aim of reaching solutions that achieve the country’s goal of making the conference a summit of implementation, not just pledges.

The UAE presidency of the conference also seeks to restore the necessary momentum to achieve progress in climate action, reach a global consensus, present a roadmap for achieving a radical shift in the approach to climate action in the future, and reach critical outcomes through the pillars of the conference action plan, namely: accelerating the achievement of an orderly transition Fair and responsible in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on adaptation efforts to improve life and livelihoods, and fully including everyone in the conference work system.

Perhaps the most prominent evidence of the importance of the upcoming climate summit is what was confirmed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, that the world does not have the luxury of time to protect the climate, and the need to work to achieve climate justice, stressing that the summit that will be held in the UAE is a “summit of climate ambition.” He called on states and actors to join efforts to protect the climate and improve the living conditions of developing countries and communities, the most affected.

The UAE has intensified its efforts to ensure the success of the country’s hosting of “COP28”, as the country is working to achieve the widest participation in the summit’s activities, through the invitations addressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to the leaders of countries, and looking forward to qualitative participation in enriching The agenda of this prominent global event.

A higher national committee was also formed, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to supervise the preparation work for the Conference of the Parties, through a comprehensive and integrated methodology that is in line with the UAE’s focus on sustainable development, building bridges of communication and cooperation with the international community, and facilitating access. To practical solutions that bring long-term economic and social benefits to the region and the world as a whole.

The formation of the Supreme Committee is an affirmation of the importance of the Conference of the Parties in advancing and directing the course of climate negotiations between the countries of the world, and in creating equal opportunities for the participation of all parties in finding effective climate solutions, and benefiting from the conference as a distinguished platform that contributes to strengthening the proactive approach adopted by the UAE in the process of climate action to achieve sustainable economic development.

In order to achieve the global goals during “COP28”, the UAE announced the assignment of the team to chair the Conference of the Parties, and this received international praise and a wide welcome from a large number of government leaders, international bodies and institutions, pioneers of the energy and climate action sectors, and the most prominent international media, where the Minister of Industry and Technology was assigned The advanced special envoy of the UAE for climate change, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, appointed chairperson of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, was also assigned, in her capacity Youth Climate Leader at the conference, and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Razan Al Mubarak, as Climate Leader at the conference.

Assigning Sultan Al Jaber to chair the conference allows him to benefit from his long experience in the field of management, economics, and the traditional and renewable energy sector, as he played a pivotal role in developing and developing the portfolio of renewable energy assets for the UAE, and expanding it internally and externally, and he also played a vital role in more than nine of the previous conferences of the parties. climate, including the (COP21) conference held in Paris in 2015, which represents an important milestone in the path of the Conferences of the Parties.

In his capacity as President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), he plays an important role in converging views and conciliating opinions to reach a global consensus to raise the ceiling of climate ambition, in cooperation with a wide and diverse group of partners and stakeholders, including business and civil society, as well as conducting global tours With the aim of listening to and communicating with all concerned parties, in addition to reviewing the priorities of the agenda of the UAE presidency of the conference, and the latest developments regarding the preparations that focus on including everyone.

The assignment of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, the task of climate pioneer for youth, and Razan Al Mubarak, the task of climate pioneer, comes with the aim of contributing to mobilizing the efforts of private sector companies, investors, cities, regions, and all groups of civil society, including youth, before the conference.

Shamma Al Mazrouei is responsible for conveying the voices of youth during the conference, giving priority to benefiting from their skills and capabilities. She also works with stakeholders inside and outside the country to support youth and create more opportunities for them, in addition to establishing mechanisms to finance youth innovations in the field of climate action.

Meanwhile, Razan Al Mubarak will promote the participation and mobilization of non-state actors, including the private sector, cities and local governments, indigenous peoples and civil society.

