After extending the summit one more night, this Wednesday, December 13, countries from around the world approved at COP28 in Dubai a commitment described as “historic” for its unprecedented call to progressively abandon fossil fuels, the main culprits of gas emissions. greenhouse effect and global warming.

A “historic” commitment. After hours of debates that took up a good part of the night, and in extra time with respect to the planned calendar, COP28 ended this Wednesday, December 13, with a text that calls for progressively abandoning fossil fuels for the first time in the history of summits. climatic.

“COP28 could mark the beginning of the end of fossil fuels. For the first time in 30 years, we could be approaching the beginning of the end of fossil fuels. We are taking a very, very significant step to limit warming to 1.5° C,” said the European Climate Commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, shortly before the vote.

At the opening of the closing plenary session, delegates adopted the decision prepared by the United Arab Emirates, to a standing ovation and thunderous applause from the delegates.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber attends the plenary session, after a draft of a negotiating agreement was published, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 13, 2023.

Since its beginning on November 30, the summit agreed to the implementation of the fund intended to finance climate “losses and damages” in the most vulnerable countries, to later focus on the issue of fossil fuels, the main issue of the summit.

Several powers, including the European Union, called for explicit mention – for the first time in a final agreement – of the need to progressively abandon oil, gas and coal, the main causes of global warming. His wish, however, was met with firm opposition from several oil-producing countries, particularly regional leader Saudi Arabia.

“Transition away from fossil fuels”

In search of a thorny compromise between all countries, on Monday afternoon the United Arab Emirates caused a stir with a proposal considered “insufficient” by the most ambitious States.

After a final marathon of negotiations, the Emiratis reached a new draft that called for “transitioning energy systems away from fossil fuels, in a fair, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this crucial decade, in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in accordance with scientific recommendations.

The call to accelerate action in this decade was a demand from the European Union and many other countries.

By choosing the term “transition”, the text no longer speaks of the “phasing out” of oil, gas and coal, a term that for months has become the flag behind which more than a hundred countries and thousands of of NGOs.

A sign of progress that is still insufficient

Beyond this unpublished phrase, the text ratifies another important advance of this COP: the objective of tripling the production of renewable energies and doubling energy efficiency in 2030. States are also called to reduce the use of coal – an instruction already included in Glasgow during COP26-.

The text, however, brings with it some concerns for environmental defense NGOs.

“The agreement voted at COP28 contains a political signal towards the exit from fossil fuels. But the account is not there: the financial means have not been provided to support the countries that need it most. There are also many very worrying mentions: gas as transition energy, carbon capture and storage or even nuclear energy. This COP does not live up to the promised ambitions,” says Gaia Febvre, head of international policies at the Réseau Action Climat organization.

In fact, the text opens the way to the prolonged exploitation of gas, since it recognizes that “transitional fuels can play a role in facilitating the energy transition while guaranteeing energy security.”

Climate activists take part in an anti-fossil fuel demonstration at COP28 in Dubai on December 12, 2023.

Some countries, led by the United Arab Emirates, pushed for “mitigation devices” to be mentioned in the final text, particularly CO2 capture, storage and revaluation techniques, considered by scientists to be unreliable, underdeveloped and very expensive.

“These technologies will be useful to us, but they do not change the fact that it is essential to stop the use of fossil fuels,” insisted Wolfgang Cramer, geographer and collaborator of the IPCC, in early December.

This article was adapted from its original in French