Cop28, “increase nuclear capacity”

In a joint statement at COP28, around twenty countries, including the United States, France and the United Arab Emirates, called for tripling global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, compared to 2020, in order to reduce dependence on coal and from gas, the main issue at stake in this COP. The announcement was made by John Kerry, US climate envoy, in Dubai, in the company of several leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. However, China and Russia, the world’s leading nuclear power plant builders, are not among the signatories.

Other signatories include Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Ghana, Japan, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, South Korea and the United Kingdom. “The declaration recognizes the key role of nuclear energy in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and keeping within reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C,” it reads.

“We know from science and facts and evidence that we cannot achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 without nuclear energy,” said John Kerry during the event in Dubai. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis explained that nuclear energy represents for his country “a stable source of energy that contributes to energy security and decarbonisation”. The signatory countries also ask shareholders of international financial institutions – such as the World Bank – to include nuclear energy in their financing. “There are statutory provisions, sometimes in some international credit institutions, that exclude nuclear energy. I think they are completely obsolete,” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told AFP ( IAEA).

Its promoters see nuclear energy, which is flexible and emits virtually no greenhouse gases, as an incomparable means of producing clean, abundant electricity. On the other hand, some environmentalists highlight the risks of accidents, the issue of long-term waste and the high cost of nuclear energy.

