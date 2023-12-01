“The fate of humanity hangs in the balance”, for this reason we need to “act now”. Thus the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the ‘World Climate Action Summit’, at COP28 in Dubai. “Glaciers are disappearing before our eyes – he begins – causing chaos all over the world: from landslides and floods, to rising seas. But this is only a symptom of the disease that brings our climate to its knees. A disease that only you, global leaders, can heal.”

“The Earth’s vital signs are failing – remarks Guterres -: record emissions, ferocious fires, deadly droughts and the hottest year ever. We are miles away from the goals of the Paris Agreement – and just minutes from ‘midnight’ for the 1.5 degree limit. But it’s not too late. You can prevent planetary crash and fire. We have the technologies to avoid the worst of climate chaos if we act now. We need leadership, cooperation and political will. And we need it now. Our world is unequal and divided.”

“The Climate chaos is fueling the fires of injustice. Global warming is destroying budgets, driving up food prices, disrupting energy markets and fueling a cost-of-living crisis. Climate action can flip the switch. The gift – Guterres continues – is renewable energy. It’s good for our planet, our health and our economies. It cleans our air. Meets the world’s growing energy demand. Connect millions of people to affordable electricity. It brings stability and security to the markets. And it saves money: renewable energy has never been cheaper.”

“The diagnosis is clear – according to the UN Secretary General -. The success of this COP depends on the ability of Global Stocktake to prescribe a credible cure in three areas. First, drastically reduce emissions. Current policies would lead to a temperature increase of three degrees which could burn the earth. Secondly, we can’t save a burning planet with a hose of fossil fuels“.

“We must accelerate a just and equitable transition towards renewable energy – recommends Guterres -. The science is clear: the 1.5 degree limit is only possible if we eventually stop burning all fossil fuels. Don’t reduce. Don’t decrease. Elimination gradual, with a clear timetable. Global Stocktake must not only commit to this, but must also commit to tripling renewable energy; doubling energy efficiency; and bringing clean energy to all by 2030. The economic data is clear: the transition global shift to renewable energy is inevitable. The only question is how much warming our planet will have to endure before it happens. Third, climate justice is long overdue“.

“Developing countries are being devastated by disasters they did not cause. Global Stocktake must commit to increased financing, including for adaptation, loss and damage. And it must support the reform of multilateral development banks to mobilize many more private financing at reasonable costs. Developed countries must show how they will double adaptation financing to $40 billion a year by 2025 – as promised – and clarify how they will reach $100 billion – as promised “Protecting our climate is the greatest test of leadership in the world. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance,” Guterres said.