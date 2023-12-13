A historic decision for the climate: i Cop28 countries unanimously approved in Dubai the document calling for a “transition” towards abandoning fossil fuels.



In fact, at the opening of the plenary session which concludes the Climate Conference, the delegates have adopted there prepared draft give it United Arab Emiratestriggering a standing ovation and prolonged applause. This is a “historic decision to accelerate climate action,” he said Sultan Al Jaberpresident of the Conference, “we have laid the foundations to bring about change”: theThe world must make a “transition away from fossil fuels” by 2050.

The English term “transition away” is ambiguous and subject to interpretation, experts acknowledge. But with a day's delay the largest climate conference in the history of the United Nations has therefore met an agreement on the mention of all fossil fuels: oil, gas and coal. The project abandons the expression “gradual elimination”, desired by the vast majority of countries and which was opposed by a group of nations led by Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter.

The text states that the international community “recognizes the need for deep, rapid and lasting reductions in greenhouse gases” and to this end “asks parties to contribute” with a list of climate actions, “according to their respective national circumstances”. There first action is to “triple renewable energy capacity” and “double average energy efficiency” between now and 2030 and then “accelerate efforts to phase out coal without reduction measures”, the use of “zero or low emissions” and “the transition away from fossil fuels in a fair, orderly and equitable manner”.



This must be accelerated “in this crucial decade to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050”. What the international community reiterates is that by the middle of the century it will have to balance the gases it emits into the atmosphere with those it retains (“net zero”, or “carbon neutrality”).

Cop28, Emirates: “We are rightly proud of the agreement”

The United Arab Emirates they say they are “rightly proud” of their role in brokering the first climate agreement to call for a shift away from fossil fuels, the COP28 president said after the new draft was approved unanimously. “We should be proud of our historic achievement and the UAE, my country is rightly proud of its role in helping to bring this forward,” he said Sultan Al Jaber at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai.

