Majed Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Bureau of the COP28 (UAE Climate Conference), reiterated the UAE’s support for the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in its presidency of COP27, which focuses on implementing the commitments and pledges of climate action, including adaptation to the repercussions of climate change.
In his speech during the opening session of the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which kicked off yesterday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Al-Suwaidi praised the efforts of Egypt and the “General Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change” in bringing the world together to make progress. Real action to stop the fallout from climate change.
“It is time to make decisions about investments, to harness innovations, to inject financing, and to turn words and pledges into action. It is time for action,” he said.
He stressed the economic benefits of climate action, noting that the world had an opportunity to “unleash global economic growth.”
Al Suwaidi said: “Our country’s transformation into a global leader in the field of clean energy, thanks to the directives of our wise leadership, has opened up horizons of new opportunities and skills for us, and enhanced prosperity and well-being for citizens and residents in the UAE.”
“In light of the difficult economic pressures that the world is experiencing, it is time for us to push the wheel of climate action globally,” he added.
He pointed out that the transition in the global energy sector is a real opportunity to stimulate climate action and simultaneously support economic growth.
He said, “This is what prompted the UAE to allocate $50 billion so far to implement renewable energy projects in more than 70 countries around the world, including 31 developing island nations that are most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change. It will invest an additional $50 billion over the next decade in More than one country to accelerate the transition to clean energy, and therefore agreed with the United States of America to stimulate the collection of $100 billion to remove emissions from the energy that the world currently depends on, in conjunction with increasing investment in zero-emissions energy sources in the two countries and countries with emerging economies around the world. .
Emphasizing the need to raise the ceiling of ambition and work to achieve actual results, he explained: “Commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement is one of our greatest responsibilities to confront the repercussions of climate change and protect the future of future generations. This commitment is also a huge opportunity to advance global economic and social development through action.” We must not delay in seizing this opportunity and making the most of every moment in our meeting here at COP27.”
He stressed the firm commitment of the UAE to support the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and to make every possible effort to work on the success of the COP27 Conference of Parties and to enhance this success in the COP28 (UAE Climate Conference), which the country will host at Expo Dubai next year.
#COP28 #DirectorGeneral #Implementing #commitments #commitments #key #success #climate #action
Leave a Reply